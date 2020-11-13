This week on social: New Instagram accounts, overcoming anxiety and the Prophet’s message to the world

This week on social, Church leaders testified of the importance of prayer and personal revelation, gave advice to young people and extended invitations to participate in upcoming virtual events.

On Nov. 13, President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released a video teaser on his social media pages of a message he will share with the world on Nov. 20.

President Nelson also testified of the blessings of increasing one’s capacity to receive revelation on Nov. 10.

The Lord has promised that if we will ask, we may receive “revelation upon revelation” (D&C 42:61). I promise that as you increase your capacity to receive revelation, the Lord will bless you with increased direction for your life and with boundless gifts of the Spirit. #HearHim — Russell M. Nelson (@NelsonRussellM) November 10, 2020

Each member of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society general presidencies now have official Instagram accounts. They shared their excitement to connect with sisters around the world using the Instagram platform.

In a Nov. 8 social media post, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, invited his social media followers to seek personal quiet time in order to hear the voice of the Spirit more fully.

“We all need time to ask ourselves questions or to have a regular personal interview with ourselves,” he wrote.

On Nov. 12, President Ballard also shared a short portion from his most recent general conference address.

No matter where you live, what language you speak, or the challenges you face, God hears and answers you in His own way and in His own time. Because we are His children, we can approach Him to seek help, solace, and a renewed desire to make a positive difference in the world. — M. Russell Ballard (@BallardMRussell) November 12, 2020

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, a native of St. George, presided at the groundbreaking of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on Nov. 7 and offered the dedicatory prayer. He wrote about his thoughts and feelings following the event in a social media post.

In a Nov. 8 social media post, Elder Holland also testified of the power of prayer in the latest video in the #HearHim series on his social media channels.

On Nov. 10, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, encouraged young people to rely on their faith in Jesus Christ in times of heightened anxiety.

“Instead of being swept along in the anxiety and fear that is characteristic of your generation, rely on the assurances of a loving Heavenly Father,” he wrote.

President Oaks also Tweeted on Nov. 10 about becoming Christlike.

We become Christlike when we have achieved what the Apostle Paul called “the mind of Christ” (1 Corinthians 2:16). Then we will look at others and love them and act toward them as Christ would do and as He desires us to do. With God’s help we can do this. — Dallin H. Oaks (@OaksDallinH) November 10, 2020

In a Tweet on Nov. 11, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared an excerpt from his most recent general conference address.

The Father’s plan of happiness has at its center our becoming ever more like His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ. In all things, the Savior’s example is our best guide. — Henry B. Eyring (@EyringHB) November 11, 2020

On Nov. 8, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about the importance of effort in acquiring faith, skills and knowledge in a social media post.

“Remember, you are the sum total of every decision you make,” he wrote.

On Twitter on Nov. 10, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about the importance of coming closer to Christ through small and simple things.

In this season in which we each have so much for which to be grateful, please feast on the words of the Lord, please come in some way closer to Him each day, and please let your daily patterns, your small and simple things, keep you close to Him. #HearHim — Gerrit W. Gong (@GerritWGong) November 10, 2020

In a Nov. 8 social media post, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, compared the holiness of temples to individual holiness.

“If temples, chapels, and homes are dedicated as holy places — if I want my life to be holy — then I must dedicate my life to that purpose,” she wrote.

On Nov. 10, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a brief message on Twitter that echoed the theme of his most recent general conference address.

I pray that we will acknowledge the afflictions in the course of our days while recognizing that we are highly favored of the Lord and that we may come to know that, as part of His infinite Atonement, “the Son of Man hath descended below them all” (Doctrine and Covenants 122:8). — Gary E. Stevenson (@StevensonGaryE) November 10, 2020

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Tweeted an excerpt on Nov. 8 from his Oct. 25 Facebook post about how the gospel of Jesus Christ helps to overcome spiritual “hyperopia,” or far-sightedness.

As we exercise and strengthen our faith, recognize simple changes we need to make in our lives, partake of the sacrament, and listen carefully to the direction of the Holy Ghost, our vision can be just right. It’s simple, not complex. — Dale G. Renlund (@DaleGRenlund) November 8, 2020

In a Tweet on Nov. 10, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles re-emphasized the message from his Nov. 6 post about human dignity.

Wherever you go, carefully stop and look. Glimpse beyond the fear and isolation that have become part of our lives. What do you see? The dignity of human action is all around us. In times of crisis, ordinary people become extraordinary. — Ulisses Soares (@Ulisses__Soares) November 10, 2020

On Nov. 8, Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote about the sense of belonging she felt in the Young Women program as her family frequently moved around during her teenage years.

“Wherever you are in the world, and whatever your friend or family situation might be, you belong to an amazing Young Women organization, just as I did,” she wrote, encouraging young women all over the world to “join us and young women from everywhere for our Face to Face on November 15.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a portion of the CES devotional he and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, participated in via Zoom with young adults in the North America Southeast Area.