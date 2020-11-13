This week on social: New Instagram accounts, overcoming anxiety and the Prophet’s message to the world

This week on social, Church leaders testified of the importance of prayer and personal revelation, gave advice to young people and extended invitations to participate in upcoming virtual events.
On Nov. 13, President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released a video teaser on his social media pages of a message he will share with the world on Nov. 20.
President Nelson also testified of the blessings of increasing one’s capacity to receive revelation on Nov. 10.
Each member of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society general presidencies now have official Instagram accounts. They shared their excitement to connect with sisters around the world using the Instagram platform.
In a Nov. 8 social media post, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, invited his social media followers to seek personal quiet time in order to hear the voice of the Spirit more fully.
“We all need time to ask ourselves questions or to have a regular personal interview with ourselves,” he wrote.
On Nov. 12, President Ballard also shared a short portion from his most recent general conference address.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, a native of St. George, presided at the groundbreaking of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on Nov. 7 and offered the dedicatory prayer. He wrote about his thoughts and feelings following the event in a social media post.
In a Nov. 8 social media post, Elder Holland also testified of the power of prayer in the latest video in the #HearHim series on his social media channels.
On Nov. 10, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, encouraged young people to rely on their faith in Jesus Christ in times of heightened anxiety.
“Instead of being swept along in the anxiety and fear that is characteristic of your generation, rely on the assurances of a loving Heavenly Father,” he wrote.
President Oaks also Tweeted on Nov. 10 about becoming Christlike.
In a Tweet on Nov. 11, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared an excerpt from his most recent general conference address.
On Nov. 8, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about the importance of effort in acquiring faith, skills and knowledge in a social media post.
“Remember, you are the sum total of every decision you make,” he wrote.
On Twitter on Nov. 10, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about the importance of coming closer to Christ through small and simple things.
In a Nov. 8 social media post, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, compared the holiness of temples to individual holiness.
“If temples, chapels, and homes are dedicated as holy places — if I want my life to be holy — then I must dedicate my life to that purpose,” she wrote.
On Nov. 10, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a brief message on Twitter that echoed the theme of his most recent general conference address.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Tweeted an excerpt on Nov. 8 from his Oct. 25 Facebook post about how the gospel of Jesus Christ helps to overcome spiritual “hyperopia,” or far-sightedness.
In a Tweet on Nov. 10, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles re-emphasized the message from his Nov. 6 post about human dignity.
On Nov. 8, Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote about the sense of belonging she felt in the Young Women program as her family frequently moved around during her teenage years.
“Wherever you are in the world, and whatever your friend or family situation might be, you belong to an amazing Young Women organization, just as I did,” she wrote, encouraging young women all over the world to “join us and young women from everywhere for our Face to Face on November 15.”
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a portion of the CES devotional he and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, participated in via Zoom with young adults in the North America Southeast Area.