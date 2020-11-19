Watch: ‘Hope Shines Bright’ video kicks off #LightTheWorld 2020

Each year at Christmas time, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launches an initiative inviting and inspiring millions around the world to serve others as the Savior did.

The 2020 #LightTheWorld campaign was officially launched on Nov. 15 using the website LightTheWorld.org, which includes a new video called “Hope Shines Bright.”

“#LightTheWorld is an invitation to transform Christmas into a season of service. It’s a worldwide movement to touch hearts and change lives by doing the things Jesus did,” reads the website.

Other resources featured on the website include a daily calendar of 25 simple ways to serve others during the month of December, a lesson about the Nativity, digital and printable pass-along cards, and an option to sign up for #LightTheWorld daily service prompts on a mobile device or via email.

The Church announced Nov. 9 that the large red Giving Machines used since 2017 for donations will not be used this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though the Giving Machines are on hold, the #LightTheWorld initiative still provides many other opportunities to give and share the infinite hope, peace and love of our Savior Jesus Christ,” said Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department, in a Newsroom release.

The 18-minute film on the birth of Christ released in 2019 called “The Christ Child” is also available on the website. The Church plans to release a video called “The Christ Child: Behind the Scenes,” which will add scriptural and historical context that went into the original project.