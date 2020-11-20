This week on social: Invitations, insights and inspiration

This week on social media, Church leaders taught about a variety of gospel principles, including gratitude, temples and following the Prophet.

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared a “a fast-acting, long-lasting spiritual remedy” with the world in a video broadcast from his Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 20.

“No matter our situation, showing gratitude for our privileges is a fast-acting and long-lasting spiritual prescription,” President Nelson said in the video.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized the importance of following the modern-day Prophet, President Nelson.

“We need to understand how difficult the war for the souls of men has become and recommit ourselves to follow his counsel,” he wrote in his social media post on Nov. 16.

Elder Cook took to social media once more on Nov. 19 as he shared what he learned from the turbulence, anger and social unrest that he and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, experienced in the 1960s.

“While the world may feel as though it is in commotion, I challenge each of you to learn what is essential to protect and bless you and provide the happiness, peace, and success you desire,” he wrote.

On Nov. 19, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of God’s love using an excerpt from his most recent general conference address.

I bear my witness that this is God’s work and He will continue to do many unimaginable things among His children, His people. God holds us in the palm of His caring and compassionate hands. — Dieter F. Uchtdorf (@UchtdorfDF) November 19, 2020

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about the importance of “feasting upon the words of Christ” in a social media post on Nov. 14.

“The word is not ‘nibble,’ it is not ‘pick at,’ it is not ‘tentatively sample,’” he said. “It is ‘feast’ — ‘feast’ as in feel deeply nourished as you savor every bite.”

On Nov. 18, Elder Gong also taught about the divine nature of each of Heavenly Father’s children in a Twitter post.

You are a loved son or daughter of our Heavenly Father, with divine capacity to learn and teach, grow through experience, and find enduring joy. — Gerrit W. Gong (@GerritWGong) November 18, 2020

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared some of the responses he received from young adults regarding how they hear the voice of the Savior as part of a recent devotional.

He also invited his social media followers to share how they hear the Savior in the comments of the Nov. 15 post.

In a Nov. 17 social media post, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, described some of the responses he received after asking his social media followers to share with him the blessings they have experienced from using the correct name of the Lord’s Church in a previous post.

“I testify of the Savior’s love for you and His gratitude for our efforts to use the correct name of His restored Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he wrote.

On Nov. 15, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Tweeted an excerpt from his most recent general conference address.

Christianity is comforting, but it is often not comfortable. The path to holiness and happiness here and hereafter is a long and sometimes rocky one. It takes time and tenacity to walk it. But, of course, the reward for doing so is monumental. — Jeffrey R. Holland (@HollandJeffreyR) November 15, 2020

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on his feelings of gratitude for his time living in Northwestern Arkansas after participating in the groundbreaking of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple via broadcast.

He encouraged readers to focus on “the temple covenants and ordinances that bring the power of Godliness into our lives” rather than the structure of the temple buildings.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a Tweet on Nov. 17 that echoed his earlier social media post about human rights from Nov. 6.

We often take human rights for granted, as if they have always been around and always will be around. These rights speak for themselves but cannot defend themselves. That is our task. We believe our rights come from God, but the care of those rights is up to us. — Ulisses Soares (@Ulisses__Soares) November 17, 2020

On Nov. 16, each member of the Young Women general presidency took to social media to write about their thoughts and feelings following the Young Women Face to Face event that was broadcast on Nov. 15.

President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, wrote about the new Young Women medallion.

“Young women, I hope every time you wear your medallion you will be reminded of your own divine worth and eternal purpose and your role in the work of the Lord,” she said.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, expressed how inspired she is by the young women.

Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared her love and gratitude for young women all over the world.

During the Face to Face event, Sister Craven came on stage during the program in a late 1920s Beehive uniform that once belonged to Sister Ruby Leak Smith. Ruby’s son, LaMont, reached out to Sister Craven following the event’s broadcast to share part of his mother’s story with her.

“It’s so special that in our sisterhood, as disciples of Jesus Christ, we can lean on each other and learn from one another, generation after generation,” Sister Craven said in a subsequent post on Nov. 19.