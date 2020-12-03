Download the #LightTheWorld daily service calendar for December 2020

Thanking those who participated in #GiveThanks, President Russell M. Nelson wrote in a recent social media post that one of the most powerful ways to show gratitude is by serving God’s children.

“Let us follow His example to ‘Light the World’ by loving and serving others, one by one,” he wrote.

The #LightTheWorld initiative invites people worldwide to love and serve others the way the Savior would and end 2020 on a hopeful note.

Resources on LightTheWorld.org include a daily service calendar, a Nativity home evening lesson, digital pass-along cards, a list of charity partners and an option to sign up for service prompts via text. The videos “Hope Shines Bright,” “The Christ Child” and “The Christ Child: Behind the Scenes” can also be found on this site.