Watch: ‘I Know That My Redeemer Lives’ featuring artwork of the Savior

Beginning with the wonders of His birth, touching upon highlights from His earthly ministry and culminating with His Atoning sacrifice, a new video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints illustrates the life of the Savior Jesus Christ.

In the video, titled “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” and released Dec. 3, Latter-day Saint songwriter Nadia Khristean sings a rendition of the well-known hymn to a series of images depicting the Savior’s life and ministry.

The video features more than 40 pieces of traditional and modern artwork from a variety of styles.

Khristean also recorded a Spanish version of the hymn, “Yo sé que mi vive mi Señor,” which was published in its own video with the same artwork.