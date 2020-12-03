Watch: ‘I Know That My Redeemer Lives’ featuring artwork of the Savior

“Every Knee Shall Bow” by J. Kirk Richards. This is one of several pieces of artwork shown in the Church’s new video “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” released Dec. 3, 2020. Credit: Screenshot YouTube

Beginning with the wonders of His birth, touching upon highlights from His earthly ministry and culminating with His Atoning sacrifice, a new video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints illustrates the life of the Savior Jesus Christ. 

In the video, titled “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” and released Dec. 3, Latter-day Saint songwriter Nadia Khristean sings a rendition of the well-known hymn to a series of images depicting the Savior’s life and ministry. 

The video features more than 40 pieces of traditional and modern artwork from a variety of styles.

Khristean also recorded a Spanish version of the hymn, “Yo sé que mi vive mi Señor,” which was published in its own video with the same artwork.