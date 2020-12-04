This week on social: Church leaders continue to #GiveThanks, advocate for relieving world hunger

Church leaders continued to express gratitude on their social media accounts this week and also shared other inspirational messages about the Savior, temples and world hunger.

On Nov. 29, President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, expressed his gratitude for those who participated in his invitation to #GiveThanks and encouraged all to continue practicing gratitude and service.

“As we enter the Christmas season and celebrate the living Christ, one of the most powerful ways we can show our gratitude is by serving His children,” he wrote. “Let us follow His example to ‘Light the World’ by loving and serving others, one by one.”

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, wrote about his gratitude for the Savior in a social media post on Nov. 27.

In a social media post Nov. 27, President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, wrote about her gratitude for the light of Jesus Christ.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave thanks for his family in a social media post on Nov. 27.

On Dec. 1, Elder Soares also shared a Tweet about the power of words.

Something as simple as speech and words can have a decisive effect on the health of civilization. We need to learn to both not give offense and not take offense. — Ulisses Soares (@Ulisses__Soares) December 1, 2020

In YA Weekly, a weekly publication in the Gospel Library app for young adults, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote a “Quick Start Guide to Mortal Life,” similar to the manuals that come with new pieces of technical equipment. He shared five steps from the guide in a social media post on Dec. 1.

“There is no substitute for immersing ourselves as seekers of light in the revealed word of God,” he wrote.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was reminded of the importance of temple covenants and ordinances as he officiated at the groundbreaking of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple earlier this month.

“Everything that is learned and all that is done in the temple emphasize the divinity of Jesus Christ and His role in Heavenly Father’s great plan of happiness,” he wrote in a social media post on Nov. 27.

On Nov. 30, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, compared the repentance process to the Salt Lake Temple renovations in a social media post.

“Repentance is not just about fixing cracks but also about making us stronger and better than we were before, just like the temple,” she wrote.

In a Tweet on Nov. 30, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles cited a New Testament scripture to teach about defending the Savior.

The Savior once gave a beautiful statement when He said, “Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 10:32). This statement gives us reassurance that defending the Savior will always be worth it. — Neil L. Andersen (@AndersenNeilL) November 30, 2020

After a recent devotional he gave to young adults in the New York area, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, reflected on his own young adult years in a social media post on Dec. 4. He advised young people to “not focus on the commotion around you; it often looks worse than it actually is. You may not know what the future holds or where your path will lead, but I assure you that the Lord loves you and you are not alone.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an insight about unity on Twitter Dec. 2.

Unity and diversity are not opposites. We can achieve greater unity as we foster an atmosphere of inclusion and respect for diversity. — Quentin L. Cook (@CookQuentinL) December 2, 2020

On Dec. 1, Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, encouraged her social media followers to walk a mile in solidarity with those who are hungry.

President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, who also participated in the virtual hunger walk with Sister Eubank, wrote about the experience in an Instagram post on Dec. 1.

On Dec. 1, Sister Lisa L. Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, reflected in an Instagram post on feeding the hungry after participating in the Crop Hunger Walk with Sister Eubank and President Jones.