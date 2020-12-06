First Presidency Christmas Devotional: Read talk summaries and see photos

President Russell M. Nelson, left, waves after the First Presidency Christmas Devotional broadcast from the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. President Dallin H. Oaks, right, conducted the program.
Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy, left, talks with Sister Becky Craven of the Young Women general presidency prior to the start of the First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducts the First Presidency Christmas Devotional broadcast from the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the First Presidency Christmas Devotional broadcast from the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Elder Brent H. Nielson speaks during the First Presidency Christmas Devotional broadcast from the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Sister Becky Craven of the Young Women general presidency speaks during the First Presidency Christmas Devotional broadcast from the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in the Conference Center Little Theater for the First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
President Russell M. Nelson gives a thumbs up prior to the start of the First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
President Russell M. Nelson is seated prior to the start of the First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Church leaders are seated prior to the start of the First Presidency Christmas Devotional broadcast from the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Gathered virtually around the world, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their families and friends participated in the First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 6. 

Speakers included President Russell M. Nelson, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy and Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency. 

Here are summaries of their messages:

The program was closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions and featured music by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square from previous Christmas devotionals. 

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the devotional. Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, offered the invocation, and the benediction was given by Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon