Watch the #LightTheWorld Social Sing and Serve event

As part of this year’s “Light the World” initiative, Latter-day Saints and their friends are invited to participate in a virtual Christmas sing-along and service event.

Social Sing and Serve will be streamed on Monday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. MST on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and ComeUntoChrist.org’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The lineup of well-known musicians includes David Archuleta, Mat and Savanna Shaw, GENTRI, Elenyi, Steven Sharp Nelson of The Piano Guys and Aberdeen Lane & Friends. Dave and Claire Crosby, Stuart Edge, Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham and The Ohana Adventure will also make appearances.

Klailea Bennett, the oldest child of The Ohana Adventure Family, will host the event, and viewers will be invited to participate in a few simple service activities.

On Dec. 1, Christmas on Temple Square kicked off with virtual concert “Celebrating the Light of the World.” Sister missionaries in the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission hosted the event and provided a tour of Temple Square and the Christmas lights. Church leaders read the account of the Savior’s birth in Luke 2 in multiple languages.

Since then, Temple Square Christmas concerts have been streamed nightly on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on Tuesday and Friday evenings on the Temple Square Facebook page. These concerts include Christmas performances submitted from around the world and will conclude on Dec. 23.

Sign up for daily service prompts during the month of December at LightTheWorld.org.