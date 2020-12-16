Find related resources in Gospel Library with this new feature

As you study “Come, Follow Me” and the scriptures during 2021, watch for a new feature in Gospel Library that helps you find related resources.

Watch for an icon that appears to the right of the text that indicates additional content is available for you to read or study. When you tap or click it, you will see a sidebar containing a variety of relevant articles, activities, images, videos and coloring pages. You can also click the related contents drawer at the top of the page. This feature is currently available in English.

These additional resources are handpicked from the Scripture Stories, the Book of Mormon videos, The Life of Jesus Christ Bible Videos, the Gospel Art Book and the Church magazines.

Gospel Library is available online at study.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and the app is available for download at GospelLibrary.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.