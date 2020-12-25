This Christmas on Social: Read holiday messages from Church leaders in 2020

In a Dec. 21, 2020, Facebook post, President Russell M. Nelson wrote, "My dear friends, as we near the end of a challenging year, one that may feel to many as a time of uncertainty and darkness, let us never forget that the light of hope still shines brightly."
This Christmas season, Church leaders shared their testimonies of the Savior and inspirational messages in the weeks leading up to Dec. 25. Here is a compilation of their posts.

Dec. 16

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Dec. 17

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Dec. 18

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency

Dec. 20

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency

Dec. 21

President Russell M. Nelson

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sister Lisa Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency

Dec. 22

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency

Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the Primary general presidency

Dec. 23

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency

Dec. 24

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency

Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency