This Christmas on Social: Read holiday messages from Church leaders in 2020

This Christmas season, Church leaders shared their testimonies of the Savior and inspirational messages in the weeks leading up to Dec. 25. Here is a compilation of their posts.
Dec. 16
Dec. 17
Dec. 18
Dec. 20
Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency
Dec. 21
Sister Lisa Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency
Dec. 22
Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency
Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the Primary general presidency
Dec. 23
Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency
Dec. 24
Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency
