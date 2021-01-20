Live, care, invite and unite: How young women are finding joy in ‘a great work’

Young women around the world harken to a Prophet’s voice as they joyfully heed his call to participate in the “the greatest work” on earth (“Hope of Israel,” Worldwide Youth Devotional, June 3, 2018).

The Lord’s “greatest work” is the work of salvation and exaltation to help all of God’s children receive the blessings of eternal life and a fullness of joy. We can all find joy as we invite others to live the gospel of Jesus Christ, care for those in need, invite all to receive the gospel and unite families for eternity.

Live

The Lord’s precious daughters have been tremendous examples of accomplishing this work in small and simple ways. Young women live the gospel of Jesus Christ by exercising faith in Christ, repenting daily, making covenants with God as they receive the ordinances of salvation and exaltation and enduring to the end by keeping those covenants.

Nicole, a young woman from Brazil, used her talents to draw pictures of the Savior standing beside people. She was featured in the Face to Face on Nov. 15, 2020, celebrating 150 years of Young Women. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Nicole from Brazil invites others to live the gospel of Jesus Christ by using her artistic talents to draw pictures of the Savior standing beside people and families she knows. She said, “In the most difficult times, when we feel most alone, we can always remember the Savior loves us.” After drawing these pictures, she delivers them personally to individuals and families. She sees their joy as she invites others to live the gospel and witness Him in this way. She is leading them to Christ as they see themselves, side by side with the Savior, belonging to the family of God.

Care

Young women care for those in need by serving and ministering to individuals, families and communities. As they follow the pattern of the Savior, this includes sharing resources and helping others to become self-reliant.

In Makemo, French Polynesia, sisters Heimiri, Vaikimimiora and Kimberly care for those in need. They served all the “Matahiapo,” the elderly, on their island. They worked together to make treats for all 55 “Matahiapo.” Then they traveled the entire island to deliver them personally. These young women witnessed and experienced the great joy in His work as they ministered and cared for those in need one by one.

In Makemo, French Polynesia, sisters Heimiri, Vaikimimiora and Kimberly serve the elderly on their island. They were featured in the Face to Face on Nov. 15, 2020, celebrating 150 years of Young Women. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Invite

Young women invite all to receive the gospel of Jesus Christ. The Lord wants to bless all His children, and He allows us to be His voice and His hands. The best, most genuine way to share the gospel is to let His light shine through us in the way we live every day. President Russell M. Nelson reminds us, “Any time we do anything that helps anyone to make and keep their covenants with God, we are helping to gather Israel.”

Anna, from Utah, created a series of beautiful, artistic memes with scriptures and quotes from prophets and other leaders. She was featured in the Face to Face on Nov. 15, 2020, celebrating 150 years of Young Women. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Anna from Utah set a goal to invite all to receive the gospel of Jesus Christ. She focused her efforts on sharing the gospel online, She created a series of beautiful, artistic memes with scriptures and quotes from prophets and other leaders. She shared lines from hymns to touch hearts, helping others feel the joy of the gospel. Wanting to reach as many as possible, she invited all to join her. She has found a way to testify of Jesus Christ and invite others to learn of Him using social media.

Unite

Young women unite families for eternity in many ways. They can be an example of Christlike living in their home. They can be worthy to receive a limited-use temple recommend to participate in baptisms and confirmations for the dead. They can help prepare their own families to receive temple ordinances, including family sealings and their own future eternal marriage. They can participate in indexing to organize family history records to help others receive the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Ellie, from New Zealand, set a goal to index 150 names per week. She was featured in the Face to Face on Nov. 15, 2020, celebrating 150 years of Young Women. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Ellie from New Zealand was in foster care as a baby, but she was blessed to be adopted and, in 2016, she was sealed to her parents. She experiences great joy as she works on her family history through indexing. She set a goal to index 150 names per week. As Ellie participates in indexing, she not only brings blessings into her own life, but into the lives of many others. She invites her ancestors and many souls to unite for eternity.

This great work is guided by the two great commandments to love God and to love our neighbors (Matthew 22:37-39). We show our love for God as we keep His commandments and serve His children. This is His work and His glory (see Moses 1:39).

The 2021 youth theme “A Great Work” is found in Doctrine and Covenants 64:33-34, “Wherefore, be not weary in well-doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great. Behold, the Lord requireth the heart and a willing mind.”

These young women, and many others around the world, hearken to the Lord with their “heart and a willing mind” as they joyfully live, care, invite and unite in a great work — the work of salvation and exaltation.

The above examples, images and quotes were part of Nov. 15, 2020, Face to Face event for young women celebrating 150 years of the Young Women organization.