Sister Nelson to speak at UVU’s May graduation

Sister Wendy W. Nelson will be the keynote speaker at Utah Valley University’s 80th commencement on May 7.

Sister Nelson, the wife of Church President Russell M. Nelson, said in the university’s announcement that she is “honored to speak to the graduates of UVU who have already demonstrated their resiliency, courage and indefatigability.”

Due to precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement will be drive-in style on the Main Orem Campus, similar to what was done in 2020, according to the information from the school. Drive-thru individual college and school convocations will be the same day following the commencement.

“Dr. Nelson is a remarkable example of what can be achieved when education and learning become a life-long pursuit, an ideal we hold in high regard at UVU,” Astrid S. Tuminez, president of Utah Valley University, said in the announcement.

Sister Nelson is a professor of marriage and family therapy, author and a former nurse and psychologist. She taught for 12 years at the University of Calgary in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and for 13 years at Brigham Young University in Provo, teaching doctoral and master’s students. She also had a private counseling practice for 30 years. She has a doctorate in family therapy and gerontology.

See www.uvu.edu/graduation for information about the school’s graduation.