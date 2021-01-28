Watch: After contemplating suicide, young man finds Christ and turns his life around

Snow fell as Dominic Still walked down a dark road on a cold winter night. Earlier that night, he decided he wanted to end his life.

An hour and a half into his walk, a truck passed, slammed on the brakes and reversed.

“Hey, are you doing OK?” the driver asked. “Do you need a ride anywhere? Because there’s nothing going that way. Everything is back that way.”

Still turned around and walked home.

Narrating this experience in a video published on the Church’s YouTube channel on Thursday, Jan. 28, Still said the driver’s inspired words helped him realize his path was heading toward darkness.

Over the next few days and weeks, he disconnected from technology, spent time studying the scriptures, prayed to know the truth of the gospel and felt the peace he had been desperately searching for.

Still’s story was shared during a Face to Face event for young adults with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, on Sept. 13, 2020.

Elder and Sister Rasband invited Still — who was present in the audience with his wife — to answer a question from a young adult named Harry who wanted to leave the Church and asked for a reason to stay.

Dominic Still, from Tri-Cities, Washington, answers a question from a young adult about why he should stay in the Church. A video of Still’s story about finding peace amid mental health struggles was shown during the Face to Face event on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

“I remember being in a spot where I had nothing,” Still said. “I have everything now. I have joy.” He encouraged Harry to study James 1:5 and told him God would give him the reasons and answers he needs. “He has already given you one of the biggest reasons to stay — and that’s Christ, His Son.”

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please visit the Church’s Life Help website (which includes a list of crisis hot lines) or talk to a professional counselor.