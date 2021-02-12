This week on social: General Church leaders post about loving God and loving others

Five Apostles and a counselor in the Young Women general presidency taught about service, ministering and the importance of one’s relationship with Heavenly Father on social media this week.

On Feb. 7, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared a message of encouragement for those that have experienced difficulties in the past several months.

“Whatever happens, you can withstand it,” he wrote in the social media post. “Why? Because you are a son or a daughter of God and He loves you.”

Knowing who you are, President Ballard said, provides “the courage to try and do the right things for the right reasons.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has been emphasizing the importance of family history and our connection to our ancestors on his social media pages recently, in conjunction with RootsTech Connect. Feb. 7, he posted about the most important connection of all — one’s connection with Heavenly Father.

“When you attend to your connection to God first, all other connections fall into place,” Elder Holland said.

As Elder Holland has developed his relationship with his Father in Heaven, he has also “witnessed the miracles that can take part in His divine mission.”

One such miracle in his life was his father’s return to activity in the Church when Elder Holland was a young boy.

“As you forge a bond with your Father in Heaven, He will forge a bond with you,” Elder Holland wrote.

In a Feb. 7 social media post, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about the need for followers of Christ to “be one.”

“Oneness is what Christ prayed for prior to his betrayal and crucifixion,” he said in the post.

Although it is a “profound challenge for our dispensation,” Elder Cook extended an invitation for his followers to “be an example of oneness in your families, friends, and ward families.”

On Feb 8. Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a story about a recent mishap in a parking garage.

As she was driving, she got distracted looking at a building, hit the curb and damaged the front tire of her car.

“Not my best moment,” she recalled.

A few men came to her assistance in fixing the flat tire, who she called “earthly angels in a parking garage.”

“I didn’t ask for it, but they saw a need, asked if they could help, and then went to work,” Sister Craig wrote.

In the recent worldwide devotional, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited young adults to “become a better ‘you’ as you work beside the Lord.”

In a social media post Feb. 12, he shared about the JustServe app as a way to do good or “become a better ‘you.’”

“As disciples of Jesus Christ, our covenant belonging with God and each other invites us to be good and do good,” he wrote.

Thomas Appiah and Joseph Torres, ministering brothers to Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, are dedicated to “finding unique ways to visit with our family during this pandemic,” Elder Stevenson wrote in a social media post Feb. 8.

“Friends, ministering is the higher and holier way to love those around us,” he said.

Although current circumstances are unusual and trying, there are many who “desperately need to feel (the Savior’s) love.” Jesus Christ provides the example for ministering to those around Him, regardless of the inconvenience of time or circumstance.

Elder Stevenson encouraged his followers to “follow our Savior’s example and find ways to minister with love to those around you” this week.