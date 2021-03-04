What you need to know about updates to seminary graduation

New requirements for seminary graduation are part of an effort to support students in establishing a habit of discipleship and to harmonize seminary curriculum with home gospel study.

Just as “Come, Follow Me” curriculum is home-centered, Church-supported, “we hope it’s home-centered, seminary-supported as well,” said Adam N. Smith, associate administrator over teaching and learning for Seminaries and Institutes.

In a letter to priesthood leaders dated March 1, the Church announced an update to the Stake Seminary Graduation Guide. The letter lists the new minimum graduation requirements:

Attend 75% of classes.

Pass the assessment with a score of 75%.

Read in the book of scripture for the course of study 75% of semester calendar days.

Recognition for Individual Term of Seminary Study

Certificates of completion have replaced the previously used certificates of recognition.

So how is that different? Well, the update boils down to two important changes, Smith explained. First, in previous years a seminary student would need to report that he or she had read the entire standard works — Old Testament, New Testament, Book of Mormon, Doctrine and Covenants and Pearl of Great Price — throughout their four-year seminary experience in order to graduate. Now, seminary students must instead report that they read the scriptures each day at least 75% of the time.

Part of the reasoning behind the change, said Smith, was to try to encourage a daily scripture study habit as opposed to checking a box off a list.

“We discussed together what we wanted most to happen in the heart and in the mind and in the life of a seminary student, and we thought one thing that would bless them the most throughout their entire lives from seminary is to form a daily scripture study habit,” Smith said.

Sister Amparito Oliva, a seminary teacher in Quito, Ecuador, teaches her son, Jeffrey Oliva and video conferences with Jared Villacrés, another student. She continues to teach face-to-face with her son and using technology, including the program’s Facebook page to send assignments that are uploaded daily. Credit: Courtesy Seminaries and Institutes Student Services Division

Instead of the focus being on a seminary student reporting at the end of a semester that he or she has completed a reading assignment, Smith said, they really want a student to report “I’m forming the habit of studying my scriptures every day, I’m forming a relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ through Their word, and I am creating this habit of discipleship that will bless me throughout my life.”

The other hope is that seminary can now link arms with the other organizations of the Church to support gospel study at home. The Church announced Dec. 15, 2020, that instead of a traditional nine-month seminary course of study following the North American school calendar, lessons would now align with the 12-month suggested reading schedule for “Come, Follow Me.”

Now a parent can know that what they are studying as a family is roughly also what their child is studying in seminary, Smith said. It also removes a possible burden on seminary students. In past years, a student could be studying one book of scripture at home, another at church and another at seminary.

Now when a student looks at the requirement for earning credit, it’s the same thing he or she would be studying at home. “We really feel like we have the potential to have the home bless seminary and seminary bless the home, more than we’ve been able to in the past,” Smith said.

The other update to the graduation guide involves how students are recognized. Now instead of receiving a certificate of recognition, students will receive a certificate of completion. While that may seem like semantics, Smith explained that it can have an impact on international seminary students.

Seminaries and Institutes of Religion announced an update to the Stake Seminary Graduation Guide. Students must now report they’ve read 75% of the calendar days and certificates of recognition are now called certificates of completion. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There are areas of the world where, if a student can show a certificate of completion for some type of study, even in seminary, … that helps them get jobs or helps them qualify for further educational opportunities,” Smith said.

It’s up to the stake president and the Seminaries and Institutes representative who works with them to determine if, when, and how they would like to distribute certificates and honor students. In places like North America, they may choose not to distribute certificates and wait until seminary graduation to honor students. In other areas, they might choose to recognize a student each semester.

“We’ll let the local stake presidents make the determination of what’s best for their youth, and we can support them either way,” Smith said.

During the 2021 Seminary and Institutes Annual Training Broadcast on Jan. 26, Chad H. Webb, the Church’s administrator of Seminaries and Institutes, said many of the recent changes to the Seminaries and Institutes of Religion program, both current and upcoming, are part of an invitation “to join in the greatest work on earth — the urgent need and opportunity to gather Israel.”

The article on Dec. 20 announcing changes in seminary curriculum also listed ways parents can help support their children who are taking seminary.