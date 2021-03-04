How Sister Aburto found healing from both sides of the veil after tragedy

To the average person, the date of Oct. 15, 1989, might not hold much significance. But for Sister Reyna I. Aburto, this day changed her life forever. And it all started with the moment she chose to reach for the Savior.

Living in San Francisco, California, 26-year-old Reyna had just been through a painful final separation from her first husband and was doing the best she could to provide for herself and for her 3-year-old son, Xavier. Though her days were full and busy, she described it as a time of spiritual laziness — a time when she wasn’t stretching toward the Lord. During that time of sorrow, she experienced feelings of hopelessness, despair and fear.

That all changed after her mother, who had previously met with a senior missionary couple, invited Reyna to attend church with her. Reyna had been to Catholic mass occasionally as a child, but when she stepped into that meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a stake conference, it was unlike anything she had experienced before.

She described that moment as a wonderful feeling — a feeling of love, hope, and peace — a light that dispelled the darkness that had encompassed her heart. Every single message resonated with her soul, and she knew this was exactly what she wanted in her life. She started to meet with the missionaries and embarked on a journey that would lead her to the Savior, and in turn, give her the opportunity to invite others around the world to reach for Him too.

Now, as a presidency member of one of the largest women’s organizations in the world — an organization with more than 7.5 million members — Sister Aburto knows the impact one church meeting can have.

