This week on social: An inside look at the life of a general Church leader

On social media this week, Church leaders used their channels to offer followers a look at life as a leader of the Church, testify of Jesus Christ and give counsel on how to withstand trials and achieve goals.

In a March 2 Instagram post, Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, explained her role as a General Officer of the Church.

“We get to have a voice in all aspects of Church leadership, and I love getting to see it first hand,” she said.

Sister Craven used Instagram Stories to give her followers a glimpse into the Relief Society Building and the offices of the Young Women general presidency. Sister Craig and President Cordon also make appearances in the videos, which can be found on Sister Craven’s Instagram profile.

Sister Becky Craven shows viewers the offices of the Young Women general presidency in an Instagram Story on March 4, 2021. Credit: Instagram screenshot

On March 4, Sister Craven provided another inside look at responsibilities of a General Officer in a Facebook post describing her assignment as a member of the Priesthood and Family Executive Council.

“I can testify that the voices of women are sought after and valued in the leading councils of the Church,” she wrote.

On Feb. 28, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, offered words of counsel regarding the “journey of life” and how to find one’s way through difficulties.

The light of Christ, “the sense of what is right and what is wrong and what is true and what is false,” is a gift given to all of God’s children at birth. Although life’s trials can be severe, the way through such difficulties can be found by exercising faith and relying on the Spirit of Christ and the Holy Ghost.

A few years ago, a tree in the neighborhood of Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, fell during a storm — a tree that was previously believed to be healthy and strong. Because the tree had been planted where it received everything it needed and never had to struggle for anything, the roots were shallow. The tree could not withstand the wind of the storm and broke.

Sister Craig related the tree to the strength that is developed in the midst of struggles and trials. Although painful, such challenges “provide opportunities for us to turn to the Savior and sink our roots deep.”

“With deep roots, the storms may rage and we will stand strong,” she wrote in a social media post on March 2.

In a Feb. 26 social media post, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about the ways that the Lord offers help as one pursues righteous goals.

“Every effort to be more like Him increases our spiritual capacity to serve Him,” he wrote.

President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, recently received a question from a sister about the difference between happiness on earth and having eternal and enduring joy. President Bingham answered this question in a social media post on March 2.

Family and meaningful relationships, using talents and time wisely and positive thinking are all factors to happiness, but the source of true, lasting joy is the Savior, Jesus Christ.

“He is the source of all healing, peace, and eternal progress.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited his social media followers to watch the RootsTech Connect Leadership instruction in a social media post last week. On March 2, he followed up on his previous invitation with another post.

“For those who strive to live their lives by following Jesus Christ, it is not enough for us to simply have additional knowledge in our minds. Our commitment should be reflected in what we do,” Elder Bednar said.

During the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, it was discovered that the ball upon which the statue of the angel Moroni was placed was actually a time capsule. A coin signed by Alice Hillam, first cousin twice removed of President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, was found within the capsule.

On Feb. 28, President Cordon shared a video on her social media pages in which she described her ancestor Alice’s coin offering and invited viewers to learn more about their own ancestors.

When World War II ended, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was 17 years old. At the time, there existed much uncertainty, as there does now.

“While it can seem dark and scary to not know what lies ahead, prophets long ago saw our day and saw you young adults and knew this time would be an age of light and wonderment such as the world has never before experienced,” President Ballard wrote in a Feb. 26 social media post.

He invited all young adults to participate in a devotional March 7 at 7:00 p.m. President Ballard will be joined by Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy as they discuss the power of hope and light.

On March 1, Sister Eubank also posted an invitation on her social media channels for all young adults to join the March 7 devotional.

In a March 1 social media post, President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, expressed her gratitude for those who utilized their talents and “worked tirelessly” to produce the Friend to Friend broadcast.

Sister Lisa L. Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, also created social media posts this week referencing the Friend to Friend broadcast. In a Feb. 28 post, she shared a photo and video of the toys on the set of the broadcast.

On March 5, she posted a photo of her posing with her nephew and the drawings they created during the Friend to Friend event.

In a recent worldwide devotional for young adults, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles extended an invitation to look for ways to build relationships as a way to change the future.

“What is one way you are building — or want to build — stronger relationships that will change the future?” he asked his social media followers on March 5.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently shared his thoughts regarding one of the key principles of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in an episode of the Joseph Smith Papers podcast. On March 2, he shared a link to the podcast episode in a social media post.