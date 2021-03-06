Music & the Spoken Word: ‘One thing not to leave undone’

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This is an encore performance of “Music & the Spoken Word” with a new “Spoken Word” selected and recorded while the choir is practicing social distancing. This will be given Sunday, March 7, 2021.

In a recent newspaper article, lawyer and former Major League Baseball commissioner Fay Vincent, now in his 80s, quoted the Book of Common Prayer: “Almighty and most merciful Father … We have left undone those things which we ought to have done” (“I Should Have Thanked My Teachers,” Wall Street Journal).

We all have our own list of things we should have done but haven’t yet. Vincent described one on his list — an all-too-common act of omission: “To my great regret,” he wrote, “I left undone the simple act of telling two superb teachers how much they contributed to my early education. Now it is too late.”

Most of the good things we accomplish and the blessings we now enjoy can be traced back to the influence of someone else — a parent, teacher, neighbor, colleague or friend. And yet how often have we thought to thank that person and then forgotten or pushed the thought aside? Days and months turn into years, and our gratitude is left unexpressed. Then, if we continue to put it off, it becomes too late. When you think of people who have touched your life, who comes to mind? No matter how long ago it happened, now is the time to express your thanks.

We often have no idea how such expressions will be treasured. One teacher has a box for all the letters she has received from former students. She calls it her kudos box. It contains over 30 years’ worth of notes of appreciation. She just can’t throw them away. When she needs a lift, she opens the box and reads a few notes. Just looking at the box makes her smile and feel a little better. She’ll tell you that it has kept her going over the years.

Sometimes a personal visit is the best way to say thank you. Sometimes a handwritten note, letter or even email is especially powerful because it can be read over and over again and treasured throughout the years. However we choose to do it, what’s important is to make sure that this thing “which we ought to have done” — thanking the influential people in our lives — is never “left undone.”

