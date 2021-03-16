Watch the 2021 Youth Music Festival — the second global concert of its kind

Youth worldwide are invited to participate in the 2021 Youth Music Festival on Wednesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. MDT. The virtual, global concert will be streamed in 11 languages.

The second event of its kind, the Youth Music Festival will feature musical performances by youth and messages from youth and Church leaders. Hosts include youth from New Zealand, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Germany, South Africa and the Philippines.

The concert will center on “A Great Work” — this year’s youth theme from Doctrine and Covenants 64:33-34. Many songs from the new youth theme music album released in January will be performed, and the youth theme video, which was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be released.

On her social media pages March 10, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon shared a video of her son playing the piano upside down, a talent which proved to “be the blessing that opened the door to moments, to friendships, and to much needed laughter.”

Music is a powerful tool to “feel joy and laughter; feel the love the Savior has for you,” President Cordon taught, inviting youth to participate in the Youth Music Festival.

The March 17 concert will be streamed on YouTube.com/StrivetoBe and the Church’s Live Broadcasts and Facebook Live pages. The recorded broadcast will be available for on-demand viewing on YouTube.com/StrivetoBe, the Church’s Live Broadcasts page and in Gospel Library music collection (online and app). BYUtv will rebroadcast the event on Sunday, March 21.

To read more about last year’s event and watch the recording, click here.