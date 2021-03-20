Music & the Spoken Word: Those who are prepared

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This is an encore performance of “Music & the Spoken Word” with a new “Spoken Word” selected and recorded while the choir is practicing social distancing. This will be given Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Common sense is not always common practice. We know we need to be prepared for rainy days in the future, and yet we put it off. We wait, we forget, or we think the stormy weather won’t come any time soon. But then it comes, as it always does — sooner or later, in one way or another, to us all.

As we’ve all learned, the world can change in an instant. As the pandemic has spread, spiking here and there, it has brought with it other problems large and small. Challenges aren’t known for waiting their turn, and so on top of everything else, we’ve seen natural disasters, social unrest and economic problems all accelerating at an unusual pace. With the chaos and uncertainty around us, we’ve all felt the need to check our temporal, emotional and spiritual reserves.

Wisdom can be found in the truth that if we are prepared, we need not fear. True, we can’t anticipate every event, every calamity, that may come our way. But when there’s so much about life that we cannot control, we can control our preparation.

How? What are some realistic and practical things we can do now to better prepare?

We can try to cut back just a bit each month to set aside a little money or food for a future day of need. Perhaps we can strengthen our relationships — and build new ones — so when dark times come, we have an emotional support network. We can prepare mentally by striving to be a lifelong learner, by looking for ways to stretch our mind and expand our understanding. Emotionally, we can prepare by promoting peace and kindness, shunning contention and animosity in its many forms. And we can fortify ourselves spiritually by turning to God — the One we can always trust and rely on — praying and pondering with more gratitude and a broader, more eternal perspective.

There’s no better time than now to get started on the path to preparedness. Step by step, little by little, careful preparation will give us a sense of security and confidence — and a greater measure of peace. Even in frightening times, those who are prepared will not fear.

