Music & the Spoken Word: Simple, small and quiet

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This is an encore performance of “Music & the Spoken Word” with a new “Spoken Word” selected and recorded while the choir is practicing social distancing. This will be given Sunday, March 28, 2021.

At times, the world seems so big and overwhelming, we may wonder how anything we do can ever make a difference. We might feel this way especially when we see suffering and contention and wish we could do something about it. At such times, it helps to remember the obvious truth that this big world is actually made up of individuals — millions and billions of them, each with a heart and feelings and desires.

So often, that which is simple, small and quiet has the most profound effect on another’s heart.

For example, students remember the teacher who sincerely cares about them, who takes time to know them, and who cheers them on. Neighbors appreciate that person who goes about doing good in the neighborhood — cleaning up, helping out, being friendly. Likewise, friends cherish friends who make efforts to stay in touch, who continue to reach out, who take the time to show that they care.

We make a difference in the world by making a difference in someone’s life— one person at a time. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, makes the world a kinder place. Every little effort to improve — to do a little better and be a little better — makes the world that much better too. That’s how we create the world we want to live in!

The poet Emily Dickinson gave us a clear picture of such simple yet powerful goodness:

If I can stop one heart from breaking,

I shall not live in vain;

If I can ease one life the aching,

Or cool one pain,

Or help one fainting robin

Unto his nest again,

I shall not live in vain.

Yes, there are many broken hearts and fainting robins in the world today. We can’t prevent every tragedy or heal every wound. But maybe we “can stop one heart from breaking.” Maybe there’s one ache we can ease, one pain we can cool. Most people will never see you do such acts of kindness, but these small efforts are often the ones that matter most, the ones that are never forgotten, the ones recorded on heaven’s ledger.

After all, every great thing is really just an accumulation of many simple, small and quiet things.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, ksl.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirectTV, SiriusXM Radio (Ch. 143), the tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoiratTempleSquare and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on many of these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.