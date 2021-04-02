This week on social: ‘Jesus Christ has our backs’

Church leaders took to social media this week to share Christ-centered messages in honor of Easter and invitations to participate in general conference.

President Russell M. Nelson extended an invitation to focus on Jesus Christ and feel the peace and hope of Easter in a video message shared to his social media channels on March 28.

“This Easter season, let us worship and praise Him for the peace, hope, light and truth He brings to us,” he said in the video.

In a March 28 social media post, President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, recounted the different ways that Easter has been significant for her from childhood to motherhood, as she learned more about the Savior.

“He didn’t merely give his life; He gave His love — that was the ultimate gift He could give us,” she wrote.

On April 2, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a picture and an accompanying scripture in anticipation of Easter.

“Because Jesus was willing to suffer the Crucifixion and finish His Atonement, it led to His victory over sin and death,” wrote President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, in a social media post April 2.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, took to social media each day this week in preparation for Easter Sunday. Her posts were centered around the corresponding day of the last week of Christ’s mortal ministry.

On March 29, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a message of encouragement on Twitter.

Don’t be fearful, and don’t be discouraged. God will be with you on your journey always. Just be sure to take Him and His word with you, and remember, pray always to hear His voice in the scriptures. — Jeffrey R. Holland (@HollandJeffreyR) March 29, 2021

In a recent virtual young adult talent night, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles listened to thoughtful song lyrics that prompted a March 26 social media post.

He encouraged his followers to keep eternal perspective and “stay close to God, our Father, and remember our Savior Jesus Christ.”

“Jesus Christ has our backs. Now think about that!” wrote Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, in a social media post March 26.

She shared pictures of each member of the Young Women general presidency sitting at their office desks, each with a different picture of Jesus Christ hanging in the background.

“I know that we will each be supported and protected as we are engaged in the great work which we have been called to do, regardless of where or how we are serving,” she testified.

Sister Craig posted again later in the week, recalling the time she received a phone call from the secretary of President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, asking if she and her husband were available to meet with President Oaks later that week.

She related it to how “each of us has received a call from Jesus Christ — OK, maybe not literally on the phone (and don’t we all wish it was that easy sometimes?), but through His living prophet, President Russell M. Nelson,” and invited all to watch general conference and hear counsel, invitations and calls from the Savior through His prophets.

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, invited her social media followers in a post March 29 to prepare for and participate in general conference this weekend.

Each member of the Young Men general presidency posted for the first time on their authorized Facebook and Instagram accounts. They each shared a few facts about themselves and testified of Jesus Christ.