This week on social: Easter, new callings and general conference

Last weekend during general conference, members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other general leaders shared on social media videos, pictures and excerpts following their general conference addresses. Here’s a gallery of what they posted following each session.
Saturday morning
President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Saturday afternoon
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Priesthood session
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency
President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency
President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church
Sunday morning
President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church
Sunday afternoon
President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church
Several women leaders also created social media posts commemorating Easter Sunday, including President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president; Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society presidency; and Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency.
Each of the newly released members of the Primary general presidency posted, expressing their love for each other, Primary children and the Savior.
On April 5, President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, shared a picture of a virtual meeting with more than 50 sisters who have been called to serve as international area organization advisers.
When President Oaks extended the call to Sister Michelle D. Craig to serve in the Young Women general presidency, he didn’t ask “if I had never missed a day of scripture study, if my house was clean, what size my clothes were, when the last time I ministered was, or if I struggled with feelings of insecurity (yes!).”
“The question that really mattered for me in that moment, and the question that really matters in the end for each of us: Are we worthy? Are we TRYING to be?” she wrote in a social media post April 5.