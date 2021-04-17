Music & the Spoken Word: Something is better than nothing

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This is an encore performance of “Music & the Spoken Word” with a new “Spoken Word” selected and recorded while the choir is practicing social distancing. This will be given Sunday, April 18, 2020.

During one holiday break, a family decided they would work on an intricate jigsaw puzzle. They hoped this would be a fun opportunity to spend some time together. Their goal was to finish the puzzle before work and school started up again. During the first few days, everyone was all in. Then things started to slow down as they enjoyed other distractions. It looked like they would never accomplish their goal. But the family recommitted, and little by little, they worked on the puzzle until completion. Their motto became: doing something each day is better than doing nothing.

Sometimes the enormity of the task in front of us is so daunting, so overwhelming, that getting started and staying with it can feel impossible. Certainly, most of life’s difficult challenges and trials are much more rigorous than a puzzle. But the same principle applies: Doing something is better than doing nothing.

Of course, in some circumstances, nothing is better than something. For example, there are times when a tense situation is best handled with silence and restraint, which are always better than saying or doing something in anger. But when it comes to improving ourselves or accomplishing a goal, even though we can’t do everything all at once, we can do something regularly, and that’s better than doing nothing at all.

An older couple has applied this motto to their physical health. Each day, they try to go for a little walk, stretch a bit, and move through their aches and pains. They have their physical limits, but they don’t let that stop them from doing something each day.

For others of us, it may not be a body but a relationship that needs strengthening. Here too, some small step toward healing is almost always better than doing nothing. And if that relationship we want to build is with God, there are many meaningful steps available: saying a prayer, taking a moment to ponder, reading from scripture, reaching out to someone in need. All of these small and simple efforts yield great results over time.

So when you feel like a task is too big, remember that putting it off for another day won’t make it any smaller. Progress comes by doing something, and that’s better than doing nothing.

