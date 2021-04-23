This week on social: 2 Apostles acknowledge the struggle to balance life’s demands

Church leaders took to social media this week to teach principles of balance, share the blessings of missionary work and testify of Jesus Christ.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video on April 19 in which he uses the analogy of an acrobat spinning plates to illustrate an essential time management principle.

“As we pray sincerely for God’s help to identify what matters most, He will guide and assist us to focus our efforts day by day,” he said.

In preparation for the upcoming worldwide devotional for young adults, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited young adults to ponder moments when “you learned about the important necessity for balance” among the many demands of life.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Twelve tweeted a link to his address during Utah State University Jon M. Huntsman School of Business’ “World’s Principled Leader Series” on April 23.

On April 18, President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, posted the pictures and names of a handful of the new newly called international area advisers.

“From Mongolia to Mozambique, Portugal to the Philippines, Uganda to Uruguay, Brazil to Barbados, and all points between, we are thrilled to have these experienced leaders extend the reach of General Officers of the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary,” she said.

Elder Bednar also posted again on April 18, exclusively in Spanish, testifying of God’s promises to His children.

“The lasting results from a missionary’s selfless service are truly incalculable!” wrote Brother Brad R. WIlcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, in a social media post April 19.

He related the story of Brittany and Jason, a couple from Kentucky. Brittany was baptized a few years before her husband, and she began a correspondence with Brother Wilcox when Jason began asking questions about the grace of Jesus Christ and His Atonement.

Following Jason’s baptism, they traveled to Utah, where they met Brother Wilcox in person. As he listened to their story, he “felt joy — pure joy.”

“And why did Brittany and Jason come to Utah?” Brother Wilcox wrote. “To thank one of their missionaries!”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a picture of her missionary niece and an excerpt from a recent letter. Sister Abby Crane, Sister Craig’s niece, described an insight about women reaching to Jesus Christ in the Bible, which Sister Craig shared on her social media channel April 21.

“Our reaching will look different from person to person, especially as our own life circumstances change,” Sister Craig wrote. “What matters, though, is that we are in process of becoming — repenting, changing, and reaching for Jesus Christ.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Tweeted on April 19 using an excerpt from his most recent general conference address.

Each member of the Relief Society general presidency (President Bingham, Sister Sharon Eubank and Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto) and each member of the Young Women general presidency (President Bonnie H. Cordon, Sister Craig and Sister Rebecca L. Craven) posted on their social media pages about the upcoming BYU Women’s Conference and invited women everywhere to attend virtually.