Church launches ‘General Conference’ podcast

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has launched the “General Conference” podcast, which shares one of the 35 talks from the April 2021 general conference twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, according to an announcement on the Church’s Newsroom.

The first episode, released on Saturday, April 24, is “God among Us” by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The second episode, released on Tuesday, April 27, is “Essential Conversations” by President Joy D. Jones, who was released as the Primary general president at the April conference.

The podcast is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and Spotify. For those who use a different app, RSS links are available on the Newsroom announcement to pull episodes into the preferred app.

