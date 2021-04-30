Former Young Women general presidency member elected vice president of international nonprofit organization

Sister Carol F. McConkie, former member of the Young Women general presidency, was elected vice president of the NGO Committee on the Status of Women, Geneva.

The committee acts as a platform for U.N.-accredited nongovernmental organizations to promote gender equality and the empowerment and defense of the rights of women and girls everywhere.

For the past two years, Sister McConkie and her husband, Oscar, have worked with the committee. In April 2019, they began their service as government affairs missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland. These government affairs missionaries work to monitor legal and policy developments and build connections with U.N. delegations and other organizations.

Sister McConkie served as first counselor in the Young Women general presidency from 2013 to 2018.

