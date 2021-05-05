Season 3 of Book of Mormon Videos coming to 14 non-English languages

Season three of Book of Mormon Videos is becoming available in 14 non-English languages, with the first of the season’s nine episodes in those languages to be released Wednesday, May 5.

The 14 languages are Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Cantonese, Mandarin, Tagalog, Cebuano, Samoan and Tongan. The episodes are both dubbed and subtitled in each language, with traditional subtitles for both Cantonese and Mandarin.

The most recent episodes of the live-action series — which were released in English from March to May of last year — cover teachings in the Book of Mormon from approximately 130 B.C. until about 74 B.C., including the prophets Mosiah and Alma.

Also included with the release of the season three videos will be the bonus episode that premiered in English last September — “Moroni Invites All to Come unto Christ.” Based on Mormon 8–9, Moroni 10 and the Book of Mormon’s Title Page as well as events more than 400 years after Christ’s birth, that episode depicts Moroni finishing and burying the gold plates and Joseph Smith finding them in 1823.

“The Book of Mormon is the keystone to our faith and has already impacted countless lives around the world by helping us understand our divine purpose as children of a loving Heavenly Father,” said Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, who also serves on the committee that steers the Book of Mormon Videos project.

“Translating and interpreting the videos into a long list of languages is symbolic of that truth and it is our hope that members and friends of the faith alike will feast on the teachings of Christ that are found in these videos.”

The videos can be found on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app. Photographs from each season will be available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Media app.

The schedule for the upcoming videos in the 14 languages is: