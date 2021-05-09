This Mother’s Day on Social: Church leaders pay tribute to all of God’s daughters

On Mother’s Day, May 9 — a day designated in the United States and many other countries to honor and celebrate mothers — President Russell M. Nelson and seven other Church leaders paid tribute to women through posts on social media.

“On this Mother’s Day, I pay tribute to the life-sustaining influence of all of God’s daughters,” wrote President Nelson. “Our Heavenly Parents love you for your sheer courage and for the unequaled influence you have in this world of ours.”

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared their gratitude and love for mothers and all women, as did Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bendar and Elder Ronald A. Rasband, all of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Read their posts below: