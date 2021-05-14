This week on social: ‘Joy in the midst of adversity’

Church leaders took to social media this week to share messages that testified of the Savior, taught about how to be a disciple and related personal experiences of growth and learning.

On May 14, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered his witness of the Savior’s ability to understand adversities faced in mortality and to provide succor. Christ can do so because “He personally experienced and took upon Himself in the flesh the pain of our weakness and infirmities,” Elder Soares wrote.

“Holding a baby fresh from heaven feels sacred,” said Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, in a social media post May 8. Accompanied by a picture of her holding her new granddaughter, Sister Craig’s post described her feelings about “little Mae Michelle” and how she hopes that her granddaughter will never forget who she is, will always love Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and will always know how much she is loved.

“It’s not just little Mae though,” Sister Craig wrote. “Our Heavenly Father has the same hopes and prayers for each of His little ones, each one of us.”

Sister Craig also wrote a post about how to be a disciple of Jesus Christ and show great love through small acts, such as “opening your home and your heart to one who might be wandering,” “not suppressing a generous thought” or “paying a full tithe when there is more month than money.”

“Today’s youth are searching for a cause,” said Brother Brad R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, in a social media post this week.

One of his former students from Brigham Young University found such a cause when she sent a copy of the Book of Mormon to a friend, which led to his baptism last month.

President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, related a personal story in a social media post May 12 about her experience hosting a young girl from Moscow. Though the girl’s life had been filled with great difficulties, she still was an example of “living on with joyful anticipation.”

As we repent daily, seek to be increasingly pure and minister to one another in love … ,” President Bingham wrote. “Our challenges will still be here, but we can feel joy in the midst of adversity.”

President Bingham also shared the Church’s new video highlighting the value of women on her social media pages.

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, recounted the experience of receiving the assignment to speak in general conference.

“You receive an assignment to speak for a specific amount of time at a specific session. That’s it! No topic or direction is given,” he wrote in a social media post. “It was clear to me that I should speak about teaching and conversion.”

In a May 10 social media post, Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, extended a welcome to the new Primary general presidency and expressed her excitement to work with them.

President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president, expressed her love and appreciation in a social media post May 12 for Primary leaders everywhere and ”the way in which you minister to our precious Primary children.”