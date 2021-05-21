This week on social: The connection between Will Smith and this Church leader

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used their social media pages this week to teach about God’s love, finding fulfillment in daily scripture study and the Savior’s power to heal.

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, grew up in West Philadelphia, four miles from where Will Smith lived.

“As awesome as it may be to have shared a similar zip code with a talented actor and a famous DJ, there’s a more important reason that I’m sharing this story,” Brother Corbitt wrote in a social media post. “Remembering where we come from is a true and eternal principle. When we look with spiritual eyes, we see how God’s hand and His love lead us in our journeys.”

“New doors will constantly open for each of us — and we should be prepared to walk through them,” wrote Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a social media post May 16. He shared two pictures commemorating milestones in his son and daughter-in-law’s lives: their oldest child’s marriage and their youngest child’s departure on a mission.

“That means some doors are closing in their lives while others are opening,” Elder Holland wrote. “Sometimes we fear the future and worry about how change will affect us. I encourage you to embrace these new phases and stages in life as part of God’s plan.”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, taught in a social media post May 18 about the Savior’s power to repair anything broken and his role as the Master Healer.

“He extends His grace in abundance, allowing us to heal, allowing our capacity to be enlarged and our shoulders to be strengthened to carry the burdens placed upon them,” she wrote.

When Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles first learned about the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, the world was “drowning in cynicism, bitterness, hatred and fear,” but the example and teachings of members and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints filled him with hope.

The message of the gospel “transcends politics, history, grudges, grievances, and personal agendas,” he wrote in a social media post May 18. “It gives divine answers to important questions we have during difficult times.”

Jack, a grandson of President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, recently began a prayer by saying, “Heavenly Father, bless this food that it will make us wrong.”

“Silently my mind raced,” President Cordon recalled in a social media post. “‘What in the world is he saying?’ I realized he was trying to say ‘strong.’ ‘Make us strong’!”

It occurred to her that all will have “wrong” moments and make mistakes. “And there may be times when others don’t understand us. But our Savior always will.”

As Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, strives to study the scriptures daily, he encounters difficulties at times. “Some days are so busy, we don’t find time for early-morning scripture study,” he wrote in a social media post. “Then we try doing our reading just before bed, only for sleep to rudely interrupt us!”

When he reads with full attention and intention, his study “takes on another dimension and becomes much more special.”

When Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was a teenager, he was the only member of the Church in his high school class. He relied heavily on Sabbath gatherings each week to refresh and renew him spiritually and physically.

In a May 16 social media post, he taught that “Sabbath Day gatherings are a time to partake of sacramental bread and water in remembrance of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and a time ‘to fast and to pray, and to speak one with another concerning the welfare of [our] souls.’”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the reality of miracles as he declared in a social media post that “miracles will attend you if it be the Lord’s will.”

When Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, recently spoke to BYU–Idaho students, they discussed concerns young people have about feeling confidence and peace about the future when the conditions of the world are uncertain.

“I assure you that our confidence in our Savior Jesus Christ will strengthen us to continue moving forward in life, despite the challenges we go through,” he wrote in a social media post May 20.

On May 17, Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a painting of a hen gathering her chicks under her wings.

“She nourishes them and is constantly calling them so they do not go too far from her protective wings,” she wrote in her social media post. “In the same way, the Savior gathers us with His care and love. Like the chicks we are vulnerable, and we depend on His grace.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president; and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency recently spoke with seven single adults about what they would do if they had more faith. All three Church leaders shared the video detailing their responses on their individual social media pages this week, and extended an invitation to participate in the upcoming Face to Face event.

President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president, shared a favorite phrase of her English-teaching grandmother: “Comparisons are odious.”

“Why did my sweet grandma use such a strong word when counseling me about the risk of making comparisons? It is because comparing ourselves to others is rarely productive,” she wrote. “In comparing ourselves to others we separate ourselves from them.”

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, shared an insight from last week’s “Come, Follow Me” study in a social media post May 16.

“In verses 13–14 (of Section 50 of the Doctrine and Covenants), the Lord instructs the members that they are to teach by the Spirit,” he wrote.

He invited his social media followers to “take a few minutes and think about the times you have taught or been taught by the spirit of truth” and reflect on the resulting feelings and promptings.