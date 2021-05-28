This week on social: ‘You have to give your life to a cause, so you may as well make it a great one’

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took to social media this week to teach about the Savior’s example of leadership, lessons learned from over 50 years of marriage and the importance of gathering.

“You have to give your life to a cause, so you may as well make it a great one,” wrote Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a social media post May 25.

The Apostle explained how Jesus Christ is the perfect leader, partly due to His commitment to the best cause: love.

“He pursued the meaning of love in our lives and then applied that to the salvation and redemption of the human soul,” Elder Holland said.

On May 23, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a photo of a small flower growing in the crack next to a curb and wrote a few thoughts she had about it.

Sister Craig also shared a recipe for chocolate banana cake, one of her children’s favorite “Treat Friday” recipes. A family tradition, “Treat Friday” facilitated a safe gathering place for her children and their friends.

“How we gather, where we gather, and who we gather isn’t as important as the fact that we build and lift while we do it,” Sister Craig taught.

Brother Brad R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, asked Sister Craig and Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, what they admire about their husbands. He shared a video of their responses in a social media post on May 27.

President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, recently received an “incredible bouquet of flowers,” which wilted and died as all flower bouquets eventually do. However, when she tried to dispose of them in the trash, she had to pull apart the flowers in order for them to come out of the pot. As she did so, she discovered wires and coils inside of the bouquet, holding it together.

“Sometimes we have to be pulled apart to see the strength we are made of,” she wrote in a social media post. “If we are mindful and choose to look inside with eyes that see, we learn we are made of hidden strength.”

On May 28, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, celebrated their wedding anniversary. In a social media post, Elder Christofferson reflected on their 53 years of marriage and the resulting lessons he’s learned.

In a May 26 social media post, President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, welcomed the new Primary general presidency and expressed her admiration for the trio of women.

“The children are in very good hands — hands and hearts that love in the Savior’s way,” she wrote.

President Bingham posted again on May 28, sharing pictures of recent meetings with Sudanese government leaders. She described the new Sudanese government’s focus on helping women progress economically, taking their place in society and strengthening their families.

On May 22, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also created a social media post about the visit from the Sudan leaders and posted a video documenting the highlights from the visit.

“As we take time to listen to and learn from one another, such visits become remarkable learning opportunities that enable us to foster understanding and peace,” he wrote.

As Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, watched President Bingham represent the Relief Society in the meetings with Sudanese officials, she felt great thankfulness, she recalled in a social media post on May 28.

“Each member of Relief Society in 2021 is a living ambassador of Emma Smith’s vision that ‘we expect extraordinary occasions and pressing calls’ to serve wherever we are needed and to offer relief wherever there is want,” she said.

In a separate post on May 24, Sister Eubank described her experiences helping her father, a professional meteorologist, keep a daily weather record. It taught her principles of learning through experience, and being part of a great work.

“The scriptures are filled with examples of the Lord saying to someone as He said to Moses, ‘I have a work for thee, Moses, my son,’” she wrote. “He knows we aren’t professional but that when we help Him with His great work, we grow by our experiences.”

In the latest #HearHim video, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told of an experience as a mission president that helped him understand how to listen to the Lord’s voice.

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, recently spoke in a multi-stake Relief Society meeting about the importance of helping one another through emotional issues, which have been aggravated by the pandemic.

“I was impressed by the comments made by the sisters in the meeting and to see their desire to support one another and to bring each other to Christ, who is the Master Healer,” she wrote in a May 23 social media post.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video of a dinner conversation he had with single adults that will be featured in the upcoming Face to Face event.

“Join us on June 13 to hear more of what these faithful individuals have learned from their studies on developing faith and trust in Jesus Christ,” he wrote on May 21.

On May 25, President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president, wrote a social media post testifying of “the precious gift of children.”

In a May 23 social media post, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency shared a new Church video of children sharing testimonies of the Savior.