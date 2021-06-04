This week on social: A nurse, a Little League player and how they saved each other’s lives

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took to social media this week to share messages of encouragement and hope with their followers.

In a dual-post series, President Steven J. Lund, Young Men general president, shared the story of a Little League baseball player who stopped breathing after being struck in the chest by a baseball, but was resuscitated by a spectating intensive care nurse.

Seven years later, the Little League player, now working in a restaurant, came to the aid of a choking patron. After performing CPR and clearing the obstruction, he discovered that the customer was the same nurse who had saved his life several years prior.

“Most of us are not called upon to save lives every day,” President Lund taught, “but there are other kinds of rescue that matter nearly as much.”

As Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, picked this year’s first lemon from her lemon tree, she was initially proud but then remembered the much larger size of lemons grown in New Zealand.

“However, think about how different the circumstances were for those lemons,” she reflected. “Likewise, each of us grows in our own circumstances. … Regardless of external influences, like those two lemons, we’re all made of the same stuff inside.”

While studying stained-glass windows at the Chartres Cathedral in Chartres, France, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles learned a principle that he shared on social media May 30.

He taught that together, the stained-glass windows can “describe our eternal journey,” he said. “They invite us to welcome all with room in His inn.”

“Everyone has hard days and makes mistakes, children and adults alike,” wrote Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, in a recent social media post.

“The Savior asks us to extend kindness to everyone, including ourselves.”

While Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was in Nauvoo, Illinois, to dedicate the historic Temple District of Nauvoo, he was reminded of the sacrifices and faith of the early Saints and their desire to follow the commandments of God.

“Like the early Saints, we too have the opportunity to follow their faithful examples,” he wrote in a social media post.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was recently reunited with five of his former missionary associates from the Sweden Stockholm Mission.

“My mission continues to bless my life by knowing these good men and by trying to follow their examples of dedication and faithfulness,” he wrote in a social media post.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asked some of the individuals who will be part of the upcoming Face to Face event about the progress they’ve seen in their lives as they’ve taken President Russell M. Nelson’s challenge to increase faith in Jesus Christ. He shared a video of three responses on social media May 30.

President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, also shared videos of other responses on their social media pages. President Bingham was “humbled and amazed” as she listened to the participants’ comments.

On May 30, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, in a social media post reflected on his first time entering the temple.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote a social media post June 2 testifying of the power of the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ as accessed by genuine repentance.

In a June 1 social media post, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared a video highlighting the divine identity of all of God’s children.

“This is our identity! This is who we really are!” he wrote.

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote a social media post May 30 in honor of Mother’s Day in Nicaragua, where she was born and raised.

On June 2, President Mark L. Pace, Sunday School general president, shared three actions that have “made all the difference in our marriage.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared ideas from the June 2021 edition of the Friend magazine for ways to review “Come, Follow Me” lessons with children.