This week on social: ‘You are not alone’

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used their social media platforms this week to share inspiring stories and uplifting messages of hope, instruction and testimony.

“To say that June 7 is a celebration at our house is an understatement,” wrote Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of his wedding anniversary.

In a social media post, he described his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, as the “mother of all living” in his world and his reason to keep living, keep trying and keep growing.

On June 4, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote a social media post addressed to those who grapple with depression and anxiety.

“There is so much I do not know and do not understand, but this I do know,” she said. “If you are one who feels broken or buried, overwhelmed or overburdened — you are not alone.”

Sister Craig on June 11 also posted a painting of the Savior, and shared insights about discipleship and how “the Lord is more concerned with my growth as a disciple than He is about my comfort.”

In a June 5 social media post, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the cleansing power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and her husband both ended up needing surgery on their left shoulders within two weeks of each other. Though inconvenient, having to “slow down” has deepened their appreciation for small victories and tender mercies.

On June 6, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about the responsibility of bishops to watch over the youth of their ward as the young people during a short period of time make decisions that have significant, lifelong implications.

In a June 8 social media post, Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a video of her visit to the Navajo Nation to have a conversation with Natasha Redhair in preparation for the upcoming Face to Face event.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also created a social media post encouraging participation in the Face to Face event, as did President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, who will each be featured in the broadcast.

On June 6, President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president, wrote a social media post testifying of the importance of helping children to feel and recognize the Spirit’s influence.

“If you don’t know where to start or are looking for new ways to help your children incorporate the Holy Ghost into their daily lives, I encourage you to download the new Gospel for Kids app,” she said.

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, also encouraged her social media followers to consider using the Gospel for Kids app as a tool to “love and teach our Heavenly Father’s children.”

“Primary activity leaders, I hope you know and feel the incalculable difference you are making in the lives of our precious children,” wrote Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, on June 6.

She shared her witness of the power of service and encouraged Primary leaders to “continue to look for ways in which you can keep (Primary children) serving and learning.”

Sister Wright also recounted how her cancer diagnosis allowed her and her family to “find the Savior in the common and everyday as well as in the miraculous.”

“I testify to you that He is there,” she wrote on June 11.