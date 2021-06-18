Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra moving forward with 2022 Heritage Tour to Europe

Despite a pair of prior COVID-19-related postponements, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square is moving forward with its long-anticipated Heritage Tour of several Nordic countries and the United Kingdom.

Dates were announced Friday, June 18, for the 2022 Heritage Tour. The tour will stretch across three weeks — from June 16, 2022, to July 7, 2022 — and include concerts in seven European locales.

Performances and venues include:

Stockholm, Sweden, June 18, 2022, Konserthuset Stockholm.

Helsinki, Finland, June 21, 2022, venue to be announced.

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25, 2022, DR Koncerthuset.

Oslo, Norway, June 28, 2022, Oslo Spektrum.

Edinburgh, Scotland, July 1, 2022, Usher Hall.

Newport, South Wales, July 4, 2022, International Convention Centre Wales.

Cardiff, Wales, July 6, 2022, St. David’s Hall (benefit concert, invitation only).

The name of next year’s tour is a nod to the beloved organization’s history, said choir president Ron Jarrett in Friday’s news release. Some of the choir’s earliest members had roots in Wales and other regions of Europe that will be visited in the 2022 tour.

“We stand on the shoulders of these musical pioneers who created a legacy that has influenced the entire world for good. What an honor it will be to share the joy and peace the music of the choir brings in some of the very places where it all began,” said Jarrett.

The Heritage Tour was originally expected to take place in 2020 before being placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour was first rescheduled for 2021, before being postponed a second time earlier this year.

Prior to the 2022 rescheduling of the tour, tickets had been on sale in Stockholm, Edinburgh, and Copenhagen.

For patrons who hold tickets for the 2021 concerts, arrangements have been made to transfer the tickets to the new 2022 concert dates. Each of the venues will be in contact with ticket holders via email about ticket procedures and refund requests, according to the choir’s website. Edinburgh ticket holders can email [email protected] to request a refund.

Tickets are available at the Stockholm, Edinburgh and Copenhagen venues. Ticket availability at the other locations will be announced in the future.

The then-named Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs June 27, 2018, at outdoor venue in Mountain View, California, as part of the 2018 tour through several Pacific Coast cities. The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will embark on a tour of several European cities in 2022. Credit: Photo courtesy of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

The Tabernacle Choir enjoys a rich touring history in Europe after first embarking on a seven-week concert tour of the continent in 1955. Since then, the choir has returned to Europe five times, according to Newsroom, including tours to Western and Central Europe in 1973; Northern Europe in 1982; Eastern Europe in 1991; Western and Southern Europe in 1998; and Central Europe in 2016.

The choir last toured these four Nordic cities 39 years ago in 1982. It has not visited Wales or Scotland since the first European tour in 1955.

The choir and orchestra last toured in 2018, performing in seven cities in California, Washington and Vancouver, Canada.

Meanwhile, live “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts and public rehearsals continue to be postponed. However, the “Music & the Spoken Word” program airs and streams each week, thanks to the Choir’s large library of uplifting, encouraging and heartfelt music.

Each episode is available on YouTube and Facebook for on-demand viewing immediately after the weekly streams. Newly recorded “Music & Spoken Word” messages are included in the previously aired broadcasts each week.