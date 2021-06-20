This Father’s Day on Social: Church leaders pay tribute to and share lessons from fathers

"No mortal father is perfect. I am not; neither was my father, nor his father before him," writes President Russell M. Nelson in a social media post on Father's Day. "The scriptures are filled with true accounts of imperfect yet devoted and loving fathers who tried to do their very best, including Adam, Moses, Abraham, and others of the finest men who ever lived."
On Father’s Day — a day designated in the United States and many other countries to honor and celebrate fathers — President Russell M. Nelson and a dozen other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints paid tribute to fathers and their influence. 

“On this Father’s Day, I look with joy at my children, grandchildren, and ever-growing number of great-grandchildren,” President Nelson wrote in a message posted on social media on June 20.

Although no mortal father is perfect, President Nelson wrote, “I am a personal witness of the multigenerational impact of a father who loves his children — and who loves the mother of his children.” 

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared gratitude and encouragement for fathers. Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon and Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and Primary General President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors Sister Susan H. Porter and Sister Amy A. Wright also paid tribute to fathers and grandfathers and noted the importance of a relationship with Heavenly Father.

Following are their posts:  

