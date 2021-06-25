This week on social: Ranch chores and desk drawers

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took to social media this week to share messages about revelation, service and teaching.

In the latest video in the #HearHim series, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles describes a revelatory experience he had while serving as a bishop.

This experience taught Elder Cook about how the Holy Ghost most often speaks to him when he is in a position to help someone in need.

While participating in a leadership instruction for the North American Central Area, Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, noticed the Zoom square of a sister who was participating in the meeting while doing ranch chores in a Wyoming field.

“It reminded me that our callings are with us as we go about our daily work, not just a hat we wear on Sundays,” Sister Eubank wrote in a social media post. “We teach anywhere, learn anywhere, minister anywhere, lead by example anywhere.”

When Sister Rebecca L. Craven first sat down in her new office in the Relief Society Building after being sustained as second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, she found a handwritten note from Sister Neill Marriott, to whom the office had previously belonged.

The gesture, Sister Craven recalled in a social media post, was “just what I needed from someone who knew just how I felt at that moment.”

“Be us teachers in the Church or teachers in our homes, we need to connect our teaching to the doctrine of the gospel of Jesus Christ, which answers the essential questions of the soul,” wrote Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, in a social media post June 24.

The doctrine of Christ, he said, answers essential questions of existence and opens the way to obtain answers to other essential doctrines.

In a June 22 social media post, Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, extended an invitation to all who currently teach in the Church to “dive deeply” into “Teaching in the Savior’s Way,” a Church-published resource.

He also invited teachers to ask class members about what the Holy Ghost has taught them during the week during their study of the scriptures using “Come, Follow Me.”