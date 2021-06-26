Music & the Spoken Word: The armor of light

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This is an encore performance of “Music & the Spoken Word” with a new “Spoken Word” selected and recorded while the choir is practicing social distancing. This will be given Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Sometimes we might look at events going on in the world — or in our own lives — and see darkness. It may even seem like the darkness is bound to get worse in the days ahead.

Even though this feels like a modern problem, it isn’t. Darkness has always been a problem in this world, and light has always been the answer. Centuries ago, the Apostle Paul wrote to the Romans, “Now it is high time to awake out of sleep. … The night is far spent,” he went on to say. “The day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light” (Romans 13:11–12).

That sounds like perfect counsel for our day. Distress about the present too often leads to a kind of sleepy apathy about the future. What we need is a wake-up call to open our eyes to the goodness around us. Then we can put on light like a suit of armor, preparing us to push through darkness with hope for better days ahead.

The truth is, light shines more brilliantly, more hopefully, against the backdrop of dark times. For example, this global pandemic, with all of its sadness and heartache, has allowed humanity’s greatness to stand out in inspiring ways. Scientists have worked around the clock to deliver vaccines in record time. Health care professionals, teachers and so many others have selflessly served their communities. Neighbors have helped each other as never before.

Many families have noticed that they are closer today than when the pandemic started. They cherish relationships more, they value memories shared with loved ones, and they look for ways to extend love and caring to others. While they’ve done more physical distancing, in some ways they’ve been more emotionally connected.

Maybe it’s time, as the ancient prophet Isaiah said, to “awake, awake, [and] put on strength” (Isaiah 51:9). We will certainly need strength in the future as we have in the past — the strength that comes from looking for the good and holding on to faith, from treating people with compassion and respect, from putting on “the armour of light.” Protected by such light, we can know that even when all is dark around us, all is well with our soul.

