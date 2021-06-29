BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe testifies of the living prophet of God

As Brigham Young University’s athletic director for more than 15 years, Tom Holmoe is used to communicating at length about Cougar sports.

But on Tuesday, June 29, instead of talking about hiring decisions, football schedules or conference affiliations, Holmoe testified of living prophets on the earth today.

“I believe that God lives and continues to bless His children upon the earth through the voice of His living prophets — just as He did in times of old,” said Holmoe during an Ensign College campus devotional broadcast.

Through God’s chosen oracles — from Adam, Moses, Abraham and Isaiah to Nephi, Mosiah and King Benjamin to Peter, John the Revelator and many more — the will of God for all mankind has been revealed, Holmoe said.

“This vital mode of sacred communication between God and man continues today and blesses the lives of all who will listen and strive to live their lives in accordance with their divine messages.”

Today’s world continues to drift further and further away from righteous routines and holy habits such as prayer, scripture study, keeping the Sabbath day holy and seeking faith in a higher being, Holmoe noted.

As a tsunami of daily information floods individuals with conflicting opinions and manmade philosophies, “where can truth be found?” he asked.

Truth and wisdom come from God who speaks to His children on earth through His prophets, declared Holmoe, who then quoted Amos 3:7. “Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.”

President Spencer W. Kimball and his wife, Sister Camilla Kimball, at the Peter Whitmer Sr. Farmhouse in Fayette, New York. Credit: Intellectual Reserve

Holmoe shared the words of the late Apostle Elder David B. Haight, who heard President Spencer W. Kimball explain what a prophet is and why he is needed. “To be a prophet of the Lord one does not need to be everything to all men. … But he must understand the divine language and be able to receive messages from heaven. He need not be an orator, for God can make His own. The Lord can present His divine message through weak men made strong.

“What the world needs is a prophet-leader who gives example, clean, full of faith, godlike in attitude, with an untarnished name — a beloved husband, a true father. … His voice becomes the voice of God to reveal new programs, new truths, new solutions. He made no claim of infallibility. He must be bold enough to speak truth, even against popular clamor for lessening restrictions. He must be certain of his divine appointment, of his celestial ordination, and of his authority to call to serve, to ordain, to pass keys which fit eternal locks.”

Though there are many inspired leaders in the world, Holmoe said, there is only one called as the Lord’s living prophet. “He is the one man on the earth at a time who can both hold and exercise the keys of the kingdom in their fullest” (Doctrine and Covenants 132:7).

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a sacred duty to testify that Jesus Christ is the Savior of the world and of His role in Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation, he said. “A beautiful principle of this marvelous plan of salvation is that God continues to speak to His chosen servants. Just like prophets of old, who guided God’s people on earth through past dispensations, prophets living today continue to receive revelation for the benefit of all God’s children.”

Today’s living prophet — President Russell M. Nelson — continues to sound the clarion call to all people to hear the Savior of the world. Holmoe then reminded listeners of President Nelson’s injunction to learn to receive personal revelation.

The worldwide pandemic, political upheaval, poverty, racial injustice and a myriad of other challenges have caused people from all nations yearning for peace, Holmoe said. “Amidst the confluence of difficulties to deal with in life, our God reveals messages of comfort, hope, direction and peace through a living prophet.”

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday morning session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson has extended numerous invitations to help draw individuals closer to the Savior Jesus Christ, including calls to “hear Him,” “let God prevail,” “give thanks,” “root out racism,” “light the world,” and many others. “Those who take action and incorporate his prophetic teachings into their lives, find peace, hope, joy, happiness and love even when surrounded by the many challenges life brings,” Holmoe promised.

In conclusion, Holmoe testified, “My love for the Lord continues to increase as I feel the Spirit each time I read the words that prophets have written in the holy scriptures or hear their voice as they speak revealed truth from God. Their calling as special witnesses of Jesus Christ and their strong and penetrating testimony of His love is true.”