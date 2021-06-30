Organists celebrate 1st anniversary of Piping Up! online series with special concert, virtual tours

To celebrate the year anniversary of the Piping Up! online concert series, the Tabernacle and Temple Square organists are offering behind-the-scenes tours and performances will be on three different organs — in the Tabernacle, the Assembly Hall and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.

Live daily organ concerts on Temple Square was a tradition dating back to 1908. They were suspended in spring 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The organists proposed the new concerts, which began streaming on June 17, 2020, on the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

For the anniversary concert, the tours include the Assembly Hall practice rooms and the Tabernacle organ pipe chambers. One of the songs was determined by an earlier social media poll. The finale will include all five organists performing together, thanks to modern technology.

The anniversary concert is Wednesday, June 30, at noon, Mountain Time, and is available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube, Facebook, website home page, the Temple Square Facebook page, and on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Past concerts are available on the Choir’s website for Piping Up! concerts or YouTube.