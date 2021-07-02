This week on social: What one gymnast learned from the sidelines about the Savior

This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used their social media pages to teach about family, religious freedom and sharing the gospel.

On June 27, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Joseph Smith, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles created a social media post expressing his gratitude, admiration and love for the prophet of the Restoration.

In the post, Elder Renlund emphasized Joseph Smith’s advocacy for “the rights of the Saints to exercise their religious beliefs” and “the human dignity of all God’s children and their rights of self-determination.”

Brother Ahmad Corbitt, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, was born three miles from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the United States Constitution was ratified.

“As a lawyer, I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution,” Brother Corbitt wrote in a social media post July 1. “But as a Latter-day Saint, I had a ‘unique responsibility’ to BEFRIEND it, as President Dallin H. Oaks taught at April’s general conference.”

When President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, recently attended a gymnastics meet, her eyes were drawn to “a sparkly-eyed gymnast” doing her teammates’ floor routines from the sidelines named Avery. Avery, President Cordon learned, had been on the team three years before she qualified to compete in the meets and would memorize her teammates’ routines and supported them from the sidelines.

“I never would have guessed what Avery told me — what she found on the sidelines that changed her life forever,” President Cordon wrote in a social media post.

President Steven J. Lund, Young Men general president, can speak from personal experience about being a victim of a fire ant attack. Fire ant strategy, he wrote, is “diabolical.”

“You’re living your life unaware, but there’s a plan to take you down the moment you step into enemy territory,” he said, comparing fire ant attacks to attacks by the adversary. Members of priesthood quorums are “battlefield comrades in arms” who can “overwhelm the most insidious spiritual threats” with their combined powers of priesthood authority and commitment to love and serve.

On June 30, President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president, wrote a social media post about an article she read recently in the Friend magazine. The story was about a young girl whose parents were getting divorced and what her Primary teacher taught her about earthly and heavenly families.

In a July 1 social media post, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that three words can “transform our service to God and fellowmen”: love, share and invite.

“As you strive to walk the path of discipleship, even if you stumble at times, the light and joy of the gospel of Jesus Christ will radiate in your life,” he wrote. “Others will notice that you have something valuable in your life, and this will lead to opportunities to share it.”

On June 28, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a story about an interaction she had with her oldest son, Briton, when he was 5 years old.

After eating an entire bag of M&Ms, Briton and his mother, Sister Wright, had an exchange that called for later apologies from both of them.

As Briton left for dental school last May, Sister Wright made sure there was room in his car for a bag of M&Ms.

“In this month’s Friend magazine, there’s a sweet story about how a mother and son strive to be better about how they speak with one another,” Sister Wright wrote in her social media post, and linked the article in her Instagram Story.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles delivered remarks at the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit as part of the Interfaith Dialogue Panel. On June 28, shared a picture from the event in a social media post, along with part of his message from the event.

“I’ve been thinking about making room in my life and in my home for God’s prophet,” wrote Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, in a social media post.

She told the story of her grandparents, who, as poor students living in New Jersey, hosted President Heber J. Grant in their home for dinner one night.

“Would I feel comfortable if the prophet were to come to my home?” Sister Craig said. “What changes would I need to make?”