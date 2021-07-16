This week on social: ‘When you stand in holy places, be wholly there’

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took to social media this week to talk about the scriptures, the Savior and temples.

Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace saw a scriptural metaphor come to life when a hen sat on a bunch of eggs in his backyard chicken coop and hatched nine baby chicks. In the scriptures, the Savior often likens himself to a mother hen who “gathereth her chickens under her wings” so they might be “nourished.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on the history and significance of the Hill Cumorah Pageant during a devotional broadcast on July 9 commemorating the pageant. In a social media post the same day, he invited those who had experienced the Hill Cumorah Pageant to “let your experience with the Hill Cumorah Pageant and the witness of the Holy Ghost bind you to the Book of Mormon so that it will be your daily guide and counselor.”

“When my camera is not on and my microphone is muted, I find it easy to get distracted,” wrote Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency.

She described the importance of being “wholly” present when “standing in holy places” and being there in a way that allows the Spirit to be the teacher.

A bishop in Brazil lost both his parents to COVID-19 within four days near the end of last year. He told Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the strength and peace he received through the Atonement of Jesus Christ during that difficult time.

Elder Soares shared this bishop’s thoughts in a social media post July 11 and added his own testimony of the Savior’s power to overcome both physical and spiritual death.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a social media post about temples on July 13 and the gospel unity that is a part of “temple rejoicing.”

“His temples are open to all who live His gospel with faith and obedience.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, recently had a discussion with a former ward Young Men president who is now serving as the priests quorum adviser. The priests quorum adviser offered his perspective on his calling, which Brother Wilcox shared on his social media pages.

Forty years ago, Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, returned home from the Belgium Brussels mission. Twelve years ago, he and his wife, Sister Lucia Newman, completed their assignment to preside over the Nebraska Omaha Mission. He invited those who have returned from their own missions to contemplate the blessings of missionary service.

In a social media post July 11, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the Savior’s love for children and promised that “as you receive these precious children in the Savior’s name and help them in their eternal journey … the Lord will bless you and shower His love and approval upon you.”