Gospel Library children’s collection gives access to content made just for them

For the first time, Gospel Library has a section especially for children.

The new section, called Children, can be found under Audiences on Gospel Library, whether accessing it online or using the app. It allows children to engage with stories, videos and interactive activities. It also provides parents and Primary teachers with resources they need to create Primary and home evening lessons on a weekly basis.

Until now, content on Gospel Library was geared toward adults, without a place for children to find materials just for them. This new digital resource was made for children to be able to navigate by themselves and is designed to be engaging for children with illustrations and child-friendly buttons.

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson said, “We are confident that the children’s content in the Gospel Library will strengthen your family’s faith in the Savior, Jesus Christ. It will reconfirm that we are children of heavenly parents and be a resource for inviting the Spirit into your home.”

Supporting children during COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, children lost access to Primary meetings. Without the learning experiences that Primary provided, children have needed extra gospel support.

Kevin and Lyndi Ballard of the Cedarcrest Ward, Cartersville Georgia Stake, said the inspired “Come, Follow Me” program and support from their ward helped their four Primary-aged children transition to at-home church. “We had sacrament every Sunday, and we would have one of our kids prepare a lesson, talk or testimony about the topic for that week,” Lyndi Ballard explained.

This method of Sunday worship allowed their children to be more accountable for their gospel learning, Kevin Ballard said. “It’s given them a lot of confidence in talking about the gospel. Their talks were quite good by the end of our home church experience.”

The children’s collection gives children the power to take responsibility for their own gospel learning by interacting with hundreds of high-quality scripture story videos, stories narrated by children, messages from leaders and singalong videos.

The new Children section in Gospel Library was made for children to be able to navigate by themselves and is designed to be engaging for children with illustrations and child-friendly buttons. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What’s inside

One section in the children’s collection is made specifically to help parents and children prepare for baptism. It includes stories of children learning about baptismal covenants, as well as coloring pages and other information on baptism.

In addition, children can watch videos from friends around the world, singalong videos and learn about following the prophet. They can listen to stories from the Friend and participate in family history with the Family History Mystery series. There are coloring pages they can print off, along with a section that breaks down The Living Christ so children can understand it more easily.

A treasure trove of resources for families

Parents can use the Resources for Teaching Children section to plan home evening activities with Church-generated content. This feature provides a curated collection of resources on more than 80 topics to help parents teach various aspects of gospel topics in child-friendly ways.

“The responsibility for teaching our children comes from Lyndi and me,” Kevin Ballard said, “but the supplements and secondary encouragement are critical. We are finding a healthy balance between the two.”

To find the children’s section on Gospel Library, go to the Gospel Library homepage on your computer or smartphone. Click on Audiences. Then click Children. Credit: Screenshot, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

To find the children’s section on Gospel Library, go to the Gospel Library homepage on a computer or smartphone. Click on Audiences. Then click Children. This will go to the content, which is divided into the following categories:

Some categories are available in multiple languages.