This week on social: What two Apostles had to say about International Friendship Day

On social media this week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted about International Friendship Day, wrote about honoring mothers and shared favorite family recipes.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on the impact of friendship in his life in a social media post July 30. When he began his time in the Air Force, the members of the ward in Hamburg, Germany, offered him friendship in small and simple ways that made a big difference for him.

“​​Our role as brothers and sisters in the gospel is to recognize that there is always someone who needs a friend,” Elder Uchtdorf wrote.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also emphasized the importance of friendship on July 30 in a social media post.

“Friendships are such an important part of our lives,” he said. “As we make and live our covenants with God, we find camaraderie and belonging with each other.”

On July 25, Elder Gong also shared a message on Twitter about discipleship.

Disciples of Jesus Christ come from everywhere in every shape, size, hue, and age, each with talents, righteous desires, and immense capacities to bless and serve. We seek daily to follow Jesus Christ with faith unto repentance and enduring joy. — Gerrit W. Gong (@GerritWGong) July 25, 2021

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared one of her favorite summer recipes on Instagram.

Sister Craig and her family, who “love food,” also use food as a tool to nurture relationships with friends and family.

Sister Craig also posted in honor of Pioneer Day, sharing photos of her ancestors and outlining modern ways to demonstrate faith as pioneers did.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, recently visited the film set for the Church’s production of the Book of Mormon Videos. They visited on the day that the portrayal of Christ calling His 12 disciples from 3 Nephi was being filmed, which “enlightened my understanding, and I received one more spiritual confirmation of the reality of the events told in the Book of Mormon.”

“Mothers can do — and have done — just about anything with an infant in tow!” wrote Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham in a social media post.

The influence of mothers is profound, she said, and they are key to continuing the human race and raising the next generation of leaders, innovators and peacemakers.

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, testified that there is “purpose, potential, and power in trials and hardships” in a social media post July 30. She extended an invitation to “fully align our hearts and minds with the will of the Lord” and “pray to see the immediate goodness of God.”