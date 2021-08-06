This week on social: Church leaders post about film sets and family reunions

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared reflections about family, sharing the gospel, and God’s love for all His children on social media this week.

On Aug. 1, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a picture from a family reunion this summer in a social media post. He emphasized the importance of spending time with family and called relying on family members and on the Lord the key to happiness.

When Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham recently visited the film set of the Church’s production of the Book of Mormon Videos, she felt a “special Spirit” when she gathered with the women there.

“Just as each of these wonderful sisters had different casting roles,” she wrote in a social media post, “we as sisters in the gospel each have our own strengths.”

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon felt a renewed gratitude for the Savior as she watched “familiar stories brought to life before my eyes” when she visited the set of the Book of Mormon Videos.

“He wants to be in our story, and He wants us to know His stories,” she wrote in a social media post. “In Him we will find hope and healing just as those faithful Nephites did so many years ago.”

When Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, watched the filming of Christ’s visit to the Americas for the production of Book of Mormon Videos, he knew he was in a movie set with actors.

“However, I couldn’t help but imagine myself at the Savior’s feet,” he wrote in a social media post. “What a unique and unforgettable experience to #HearHim!”

“Love does not have a timetable or an expiration date,” wrote Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a social media post.

Following the pattern of “love, share, and invite” can be a natural expression of genuine love for others, he said, and “when our sharing and inviting are motivated by love, we do not become impatient. We keep trying, and we trust the Lord as we reach out to others.”

Between 2009 and 2019, every member of Primary General President Camille N. Johnson’s immediate family at some time wore a missionary badge and served as a representative of Jesus Christ.

This decade of missionary service changed the Johnson family’s life because “each of us found the Savior, relied upon the Savior and loved Him in a more profound way than we had before, by loving the people we were called to serve,” President Johnson wrote in a social media post.

In an Aug. 3 social media post, Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, expressed her gratitude to “belong to a church where all members are important and needed.”

As President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, explained in his most recent general conference address, God is the final judge on all matters, and He offers eternal life to all of His children.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, has fond memories of giving service as a young woman at the Church’s gelatin plant in Kansas City, Missouri.

“While each of us may serve in different ways, the work is the same,” she wrote in a social media post.