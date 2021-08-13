This week on social: Church leaders share stories from Ethiopia, Costa Rica and Germany

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took to social media this week to share messages about new beginnings, the peace the Savior offers and the need for inclusion.

When the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, it marked a new beginning for Germany and the whole world. In a recent social media post, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about how new beginnings are possible for all because of Heavenly Father.

“God’s mercy is sufficient to heal our wounds, inspire us to move forward, cleanse us of sin, strengthen us for trials to come, and bless us with hope and His peace,” he wrote.

Elder Uchtdorf will share more about new beginnings at BYU Education Week on Aug. 17.

When Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, recently visited Costa Rica, she kept hearing the words, “pura vida.”

“The literal translation of ‘pura vida’ is ‘pure life,’” she wrote in a social media post. “Jesus Christ is the Pure Life… He lived a perfect life, and because of that, we can also be made pure as we follow Him in all things.”

Although there is an abundance of “conflict, anger, and general incivility” in modern society, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a social media post, the instruments needed to “create a brighter day and grow an economy of genuine goodness in society are abundantly provided for in the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Peace is offered by the Savior, “who said He would have mercy on us and ‘with everlasting kindness’ would grant peace to our children.”

“Do you believe in coincidences?” Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, asked her social media followers.

She believes that “the Lord always has His hand in our lives,” a truth that was impressed upon her when she visited the film set of the Book of Mormon Videos.

Brother Brad R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spent his early childhood in Ethiopia. At the time, the Church was not yet established in the country, but two of Ethiopia’s pioneer members would be born just after the Wilcox family left.

In a social media post, Brother Wilcox shared a picture of these two members and a link to an LDS Living article detailing how their two families met.

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, reflected on the word “gathering” and its significance in the lives of Primary children.

“What are you doing to help children look forward to and love gathering in Primary?” she asked in a social media post.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, recently spoke to a group of single members of the Church about the need for Church members to lead out in demonstrating inclusion. In a social media post, he outlined a few key definitions that illustrated this principle.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles extended an invitation to his followers to participate in an upcoming Face to Face event on Sep. 12.

On Aug. 11, Primary General President Camille N. Johnson posted on social media in honor of the 143rd anniversary of the Primary organization.