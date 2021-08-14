BYU Education Week back on campus Aug. 16-20

After a year of virtual classes due to the pandemic, BYU Education Week is scheduled to be back at the Provo, Utah, campus from Monday, Aug. 16, to Friday, Aug. 20.

The devotional speaker on Tuesday, Aug. 17, will be Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Uchtdorf’s address from the BYU Marriott Center will be broadcast live on BYUtv, KBYU-TV 11, Classical 89 FM and BYUradio. It will be archived for on-demand viewing at speeches.byu.edu and BYUtv.org.

Among the Education Week presenters this year are the Young Women general presidency and the Young Men general presidency on understanding and implementing the Children and Youth program, and the Sunday School general presidency on using the Gospel Library app.

BYU Education Week — one of the largest continuing education programs of its kind — is held annually in August on the university’s campus in Provo and offers more than 1,000 classes on education, religion, marriage, family history, communication and more. Last year, BYU Education Week was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more than 50 presentations were offered online.

This year’s theme is “Looking Forward With Faith: Having Our Hearts Knit Together in Unity and Love” (see Mosiah 18:21). BYU strongly encourages, but does not require, COVID-19 vaccinations, and masks are welcome, but also not required, according to the BYU Education Week website.

Online registration for BYU Education Week ends Saturday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m., Mountain Time. Registration is also available during Education Week starting on Monday, Aug. 16, at the northeast concourse of the Marriott Center and in the Wilkinson Student Center Garden Court from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s available the rest of the week at the Wilkinson Student Center Garden Court from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and at the Marriott Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. See edweek.byu.edu/registration for information and pricing.

See edweek.byu.edu for information about BYU Education Week.