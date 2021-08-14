Music & the Spoken Word: Grow in patience and wisdom

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This is an encore performance of “Music & the Spoken Word” with a new “Spoken Word” selected and recorded while the choir is practicing social distancing. This will be given Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

On a particularly hot summer day, a woman jokingly asked her husband to go online and order some cooler weather. The husband got on his computer and a few minutes later reported, “Done. It should arrive sometime this fall.”

We all have times of discomfort, even disaster. The key to surviving such times is our faith that things will work out in the end. And if things are not working out, then it must not be the end. Patience and perspective give us the strength to carry on during life’s inevitable hard times.

Virtually every classic tale in literature or film has, as its driving force, some problem or conflict to overcome. Imagine how dull a book would be if the resolution came in chapter 1. We keep reading to the end because we want to know how things will work out — and we’re confident that they will somehow.

Quite often, the resolution comes in the form of change or growth in the main character. He or she has learned something valuable, and it wouldn’t have happened without the adversity that propelled the adventure.

Jesus smiles at a group of children and their parents as they pass by in this scenes from the Bible Videos. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Learning is what makes life’s adventure worthwhile. And while learning is sometimes expensive, ignorance costs even more. So what should we be learning? We have access to almost limitless information, but some things simply matter more than others. Some things are interesting; others are deeply meaningful. Some are thought-provoking; others are life-changing. What kind of learning will bring us to the “happily ever after” at the end of our adventure?

Consider the Lord’s invitation: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls” (see Matthew 11:28-29).

When life hurts and we wonder how we can carry on, we can find rest in Him. He won’t always give us premature resolution to our problems, but He will give us faith that the resolution is coming. And when things don’t seem to be working out yet, we can know that the Lord is giving us time to learn and grow before our story comes to an end.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, ksl.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirectTV, SiriusXM Radio (Ch. 143), the tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoiratTempleSquare and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on many of these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.