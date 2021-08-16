What #HearHim means to Olympic medalist MyKayla Skinner

When gymnast MyKayla Skinner didn’t qualify for the finals in the most recent Olympic Games, she was devastated, she wrote in an Aug. 14 post on the Church’s social media accounts.

“I couldn’t have waited through the COVID-19 postponement, been an alternate more than four times, and worked through multiple injuries just to have it all end now. … It didn’t feel fair,” Skinner admitted.

As she prayed for understanding and peace, she felt a persistent voice tell her: “It isn’t time to leave. Don’t pack yet.” She listened. And waited.

Then she received a phone call that her teammate wouldn’t be competing, and she would be taking her spot.

As Skinner took the floor for the last time, she found herself reflecting on her journey to the Olympics — the ups and the downs.

“Without the challenges of the past, I wouldn’t have been able to get there,” Skinner wrote. “I needed that refinement.”

As incredible as it was to get the silver medal in the women’s vault final, she knew that wasn’t the only goal.

“I felt an overwhelming impression that I went through all those trials to be a stronger and better example of Jesus Christ. The comfort, courage and motivation to get up and try again was always from Him.

“Knowing that I am a daughter of heavenly parents continues to motivate me to never give up and always try my best, no matter the odds. You never know when you will be called upon,” she wrote, concluding her post with the hashtag #HearHim.

