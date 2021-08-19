Interview with the Rev. Amos C. Brown about overcoming prejudice featured in September issue of the Liahona

Elder Jack N. Gerard of the Seventy sat down with the Rev. Amos C. Brown of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, California, to explore ways to overcome attitudes and actions of prejudice in order to become one in Christ.

The Rev. Amos C. Brown of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, California, and Elder Jack N. Gerard of the Seventy discuss how to overcome prejudice in a video published in the September 2021 issue of the Liahona. Credit: Screenshot via YouTube

The Rev. Brown, a longtime advocate of civil rights in the United States and a member of the board of the NAACP, has worked with President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the past to collaborate on educational and humanitarian projects.

“Regardless of how different we may be with external features, we are one as human beings,” the Rev. Brown said. “When we stay focused on Jesus, we will be able to rid our society, our congregations and the world of this evil action of man and woman’s inhumanity to each other.”

President Russell M. Nelson embraces the Rev. Amos C. Brown at the 110th annual national convention for the NAACP in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A video of the interview is available in the September issue of the Liahona.